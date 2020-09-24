Disney's The Ghost and Molly McGee Reveals New Name, Logo, and Cast

✖

The upcoming Disney Television Animation series The Curse of Molly McGee officially has a new title and logo. The animated show from creators and executive producers Bill Motz and Bob Roth (LEGO Star Wars: Three Freemaker Adventures) is now titled The Ghost and Molly McGee. Additionally, Disney has announced that Emmy Award-winner Ashly Burch (Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet) and Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force) will star as Molly and the eponymous ghost, respectively. The Ghost and Molly McGee is set to premiere next year on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.

"The animated series follows tween optimist Molly, who lives to make the world a better place, and grumpy ghost Scratch, whose job is to spread misery," Disney's description of the upcoming animated show reads. "When one of Scratch's curses backfires, he finds himself forever bound to Molly."

Additionally, The Ghost of Molly McGee will appear at a virtual panel at New York Comic Con on Friday, October 9th at 1:50PM ET/10:50AM PT to showcase an exclusive first look at the animated series. Burch, Snyder, Motz, and Roth will take part in the panel alongside executive producer Steve Loter (Kim Possible).

Disney has not yet revealed why the name was changed, but given that it was only a slight tweak, it seems like the word "curse" might have caused some problems. You can check out The Ghost and Molly McGee's new logo below:

(Photo: Disney)

As noted above, The Ghost and Molly McGee is currently slated to premiere in 2021 on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. It stars Ashly Burch and Dana Snyder as Molly and Scratch, respectively. The series was created by Bill Motz and Bob Roth, who also serve as executive producers. Steve Loter also serves as executive producer. The show is produced by Disney Television Animation. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Disney right here.

What do you think of the show's new name, logo, and cast? Are you excited about the upcoming first look at NYCC? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things animation!