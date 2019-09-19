Disney+ Streaming Service Now Projected to Reach 82 Million Subscribers in Five Years

Disney is finally launching their long-awaited streaming service, Disney+, in November and promises tons of original content from fan favorites like Marvel and Star Wars. Many people have already signed up for the service, and according to a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter, that number will only continue to grow. Currently, Disney+ is expected to reach 82 million subscribers by 2024.

“Netflix’s dominance of global SVOD is falling, although the company will add 79 million subs between 2018 and 2024 to take its total to 219 million,” Digital TV Research reports. “This comes despite the onslaught from new global players.”

The firm projects Amazon Prime will rank second in 2024 with 127 million subscribers, followed by Apple with 13 million. However, the report suggests Disney+ will rank ahead of Amazon in terms of SVOD revenue.

“Netflix’s revenue will more than double from $15 billion in 2018 to $35 billion in 2024 despite subscriptions only climbing by 57 percent, predicts Digital TV Research. It sees Disney+ generating $7.4 billion in revenue by 2024, ahead of Amazon’s estimated $6.0 billion,” The Hollywood Reporter writes.

Upcoming Marvel shows on Disney+ include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Loki, WandaVision, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and What If…?

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier pairs Sam Wilson/The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) in a series of adventures as they fight alongside one another after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

WandaVision features the return of Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision. The series also introduces Teyonah Parris as the grown-up Monica Rambeau. Randall Park returns as Agent Jimmy Woo and Kat Dennings returns as Darcy Lewis with Kathryn Hahn signed on to play the “nosey neighbor.”

Loki brings back Tom Hiddleston as the Asgardian god of mischief. The series will reveal what happened to Thor’s brother after he escaped with the Space Stone in Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel’s What If…? is an animated series exploring alternate versions of Marvel Cinematic Universe tales. Jeffrey Wright voices the watcher, Hayley Atwell is confirmed to provide the voice of Peggy Carter, and many other big names within MCU are returning to voice their characters.

Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton. The series also introduces Clint’s protege, Kate Bishop.

Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight were each announced at D23 Expo. Ms. Marvel follows Kamala Khan, a young hero inspired by Captain Marvel. She-Hulk is about Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who also houses a Hulk side. Moon Knight explores the psyche of Marc Spector, a vigilante empowered by the Egyptian god Khonshu and who may struggle with multiple personalities and delusions.

In addition to the Marvel shows, Disney+ will also have Star Wars television series, including Star Wars: The Mandalorian on day one: Other upcoming Star Wars shows include one starring Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

