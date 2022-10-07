Marvel's Werewolf By Night Characters Appear at Avengers Campus in Disneyland

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone into some fascinating territory, allowing each singular story to stand on its own while still teasing some epic things on the horizon. The latest entry in the franchise is Werewolf by Night, a Disney+ exclusive special that helped tell the stories of some pretty compelling Marvel Comics characters. While Werewolf by Night only just made its debut on Disney+ on Friday, its main characters are already making a stamp on the Marvel world — including appearing at Avengers Campus, the Marvel-themed park at California's Disneyland theme park. In social media posts from park attendees on Friday, it was revealed that both Jack Russell / Werewolf by Night and Elsa Bloodstone have already been immortalized at Avengers Campus.

Elsa Bloodstone has made it to Avengers Campus! pic.twitter.com/saDfcDw6go — The Entertainment Connection (@TheEntConnect) October 7, 2022

In Werewolf by Night, on a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. The project is directed by Michael Giacchino, and stars Gael Garcia Bernal as Jack Russell / Werewolf by Night and Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone, with Harriet Sansom Harris as Verusa. The cast also includes Jaycob Maya, Eugenie Bondurant, and Kirk Thatcher.

"I've been having a blast. It's an incredibly challenging process. I love it," Giacchino previously told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "Everyday, I've been having fun working on it and we're int he middle of it. Hopefully, very soon we'll share a lot more about it. Yeah. There's not much I can't say other than I'm having a good time and I am working on something that I love. So, that's a win-win right there."

