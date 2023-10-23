Doctor Who Season 15 Begins Production

Production has begun on Doctor Who Season 15. No, you haven’t lost track and missed a season of Doctor Who. Doctor Who , sometime after the and Ncuti Gatwa’s first episode leading the series as the Fifteenth Doctor this holiday. The BBC is getting out in front of things, already beginning work on Gatwa’s second season as the series’ lead, with Russell T Davies returning as showrunner. The BBC announced that production began Monday by releasing a video of the TARDIS seemingly getting itself out of storage. You can see it below.

Doctor Who Season 14 wrapped production in July, well ahead of the 60th anniversary. Gatwa is part of that celebration, though David Tennant leads the three-episode celebration as the Fourteenth Doctor it’s unclear how Gatwa will be utilized in the specials. Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor will be in the lead role of this year’s Doctor Who holiday special.

Who is in the Doctor Who cast?

Since Doctor Who Season 14 hasn’t aired yet, it shouldn’t surprise fans that the BBC hasn’t announced any guest star for Doctor Who Season 15. We know that Gatwa will play the Doctor and expect Millie Gibson to continue as the Doctor’s newest companion, Ruby Sunday, after debuting in Season 14.

Season 15 may see some other returning characters. We know that Season 14 will see Jemma Redgrave back as Kate Stewart. Bonnie Langford is also returning as classic Doctor Who companion Mel Bush

Russell T Davies has big plans for Doctor Who

Russell T Davies feels Doctor Who should be a franchise on par with Star Wars, Star Trek, or the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Returning to Doctor Who, with Disney’s backing, he plans to make his vision of Doctor Who come true, with rumors of a UNIT spin-off starring Jemma Redgrave already circulating.

“So I thought – with no criticism whatsoever towards the people who were running it at the time, because they were running it within the BBC’s measures – it was time for the next stage for Doctor Who. I thought the streaming platforms are ready, the spin-offs are ready; I always believed in spin-offs when I was there,” Davies told GQ in January. “I did Torchwood as a spin-off, The Sarah Jane Adventures as a spin-off. Those spin-offs declined when I left, and I can see why. And I very much left after 2008, when the money became scarce, I think that’s fair enough for the public service broadcaster that the money is spent on other things.”

When will Doctor Who return?

Doctor Who will return on November 17th with the first of three 60th-anniversary specials starring David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor. Catherine Tate also returns as beloved companion Donna Noble.

Ncuti Gatwa’s first full episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will be the 2023 Christmas Special. Doctor Who Season 14 will follow sometime in 2024.