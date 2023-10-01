Doctor Who To Debut New Theme Music

The Doctor Who theme will sound different to fans when the show returns for its anniversary specials in November. Fan-favorite composer Murray Gold -- who previously worked with returning showrunner Russell T Davies on Doctor Who -- is returning to score the specials, and he's not resting on his laurels. Instead of continuing to use the most recent version of the Doctor Who theme or even dusting off one of the previous arrangements of the opening that he composed, he's creating a new arrangement to coincide with his, Davies, and David Tennant's returns. According to Radio Times, the Gold's new version will debut during Sunday Night is Music Night on BBC Radio 2's Doctor Who @60: A Musical Celebration episode, airing on October 15th.

The new Doctor Who opening arrangement isn't the only song debuting during the concert. The episode also unveils the themes for the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and his companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson). Recorded at Hoddinott Hall at Cardiff's Wales Millennium Centre, the presentation will also have the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and the BBC Singers, as conducted by Alastair King, playing some of Gold's beloved past contributions to Doctor Who's musical canon, including "I Am The Doctor," "Abigail's Song," "This Is Gallifrey," "The Impossible Girl," "I Am A Good Man," and "The Shepherd's Boy."

"As listeners to my Radio 2 show know I'm a huge Doctor Who fan, so presenting this concert is a dream come true," said presenter Jo Whiley. "How better to mark the incredible 60th anniversary of the show than with this wonderful celebration of the music that has featured across the decades."

BBC Radio 2 head Helen Thomas added, "BBC Radio 2 just had to mark this momentous anniversary of one of our most-loved BBC TV series. We're thrilled to bring the amazing BBC National Orchestra of Wales and the BBC Singers to the station to play the memorable music of Doctor Who which we know our listeners will love."

When does Doctor Who return?

Doctor Who will return with three 60th anniversary specials in November 2023 with Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor. Catherine Tate will also return as former companion Donna Noble. Doctor Who Season 14 will follow, with Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor and Gibson as companion Ruby Sunday.

These will be the first new episodes of Doctor Who to stream globally on Disney+ as part of a new deal between Disney Branded Television and the BBC. The BBC and Disney announced a plan to "transform Doctor Who into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world" days after Chris Chibnall and Jodie Whittaker's final episode.

Doctor Who returns in 2023 for its 60th-anniversary specials ahead of 2024's Season 14. The new season seems like a perfect jumping-on point for curious newcomers, and past seasons of modern Doctor Who are still streaming on Max. You can get caught up with our streaming binge guide.