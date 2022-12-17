Doctor Who Reveals First Look at Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor

The BBC has revealed the first official look at Ncuti Gatwa in the role of the Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who. The BBC announced Gatwa as the new lead actor in Doctor Who ahead of Jodie Whittaker's exit as the Thirteenth Doctor. The BBC then surprised fans by reintroducing David Tennant as the Doctor for the upcoming 60th-anniversary specials. Gatwa will appear in those specials as well and will take over as the Doctor officially for the upcoming 14th season of Doctor Who, which is filming now. He'll be joined by a new companion named Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson. Fans can also get the first look at her below.

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling," Gatwa said in a press release announcing he'd been cast as the next Doctor. "A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

(Photo: BBC)

(Photo: BBC)

Returning Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies added, "The future is here and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!"

Doctor Who returns in 2023 first its 60th-anniversary specials ahead of 2024's Season 14. Previous episodes of modern Doctor Who are still streaming on HBO Max.