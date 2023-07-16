Doctor Who Season 14 Wraps Filming

That’s a wrap on Doctor Who Season 14. Showrunner Russell T Davies confirmed via Instagram that filming on the next season of Doctor Who, the first led by Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, is complete. Gatwa is joined in the new Doctor Who season by Millie Gibson as the Time Lord’s latest companion, Ruby Sunday. Doctor Who Season 14 will have a shorter episode count than most modern Doctor Who seasons and will debut in 2024, after November’s three . Doctor Who .

Doctor Who Season 14 will also be the first season of Doctor Who to stream on Disney+ in international markets. The streaming deal is part of a partnership between the BBC and Disney to try to elevate .

Doctor Who Season 14 cast

A supporting cast of returning and new Doctor Who actors will support Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson in the coming season. Jemma Redgrave returns as Kate Stewart and Bonnie Langford is back as former Doctor Who companion Mel Bush.

Newcomers to Doctor Who in Season 14 include Aneurin Barnard as politician Roger ap Gwilliam, Jinkx Monsoon in a villain role, Indira Varma as someone called The Duchess, Jonathan Groff in what is said to be a significant role, and Lenny Rush as the mysterious Morris. Anita Dobson and Michelle Greenidge are also part of the Doctor Who Season 14 cast in undisclosed roles.

Russell T Davies’s Doctor Who Plans

Russell T Davies has long felt that . Returning to Doctor Who, with Disney’s backing, he plans to make his Doctor Who dreams a reality., perhaps starting with a UNIT spin-off starring Jemma Redgrave.

“So I thought – with no criticism whatsoever towards the people who were running it at the time, because they were running it within the BBC’s measures – it was time for the next stage for Doctor Who. I thought the streaming platforms are ready, the spin-offs are ready; I always believed in spin-offs when I was there,” Davies told GQ in January. “I did Torchwood as a spin-off, The Sarah Jane Adventures as a spin-off. Those spin-offs declined when I left, and I can see why. And I very much left after 2008, when the money became scarce, I think that’s fair enough for the public service broadcaster that the money is spent on other things.”

When will Doctor Who return?

Doctor Who will return in November for three 60th-anniversary specials starring David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor. Catherine Tate also returns as the Doctor’s former companion Donna Noble.

Ncuti Gatwa’s first full episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will the 2023 Christmas Special. Doctor Who Season 14 will follow sometime in 2024.