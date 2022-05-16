Doctor Who Set Photo Reveals First Look at David Tennant's Return

✖

Following rumors and vague comments, Doctor Who confirmed on Sunday that David Tennant is indeed returning to the series for its 60th anniversary season and we now have a set photo to back that up. The set photo, which has surfaced on social media, shows Tennant back in costume as the Tenth Doctor. While the coat looks new and darker than what he wore during his time on the series, Tennant is sporting the Tenth Doctor's iconic disheveled suit and tie look with white Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. You see the photo below.

In his return, Tennant will reunite with Catherine Tate as fan-favorite companion Donna Noble. Details on their role in the series remain scarce, as Ncuti Gatwa will lead the show as the Fourteenth Doctor. Tennant and Tate previously worked with showrunner Russell T. Davies on Doctor Who. Davies is also returning to the show for its anniversary season. Of Tennant and Cate's return, he would only say, "Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick or flashback. The only thing I can confirm is it's going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime."

🚨 DAVID TENNANT ON SET AS THE DOCTOR WITH A NEW COAT🚨



It’s started !!! #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/OGPLt3rESQ — Safe Space Who (@SafeSpaceDrWho) May 16, 2022

Tennant, Tate, and Davies each left Doctor Who in the special titled "The End of Time," with Tennant's Tenth Doctor's famous last words, "I don't want to go..." Tennant later reprised the for the Doctor Who 50th anniversary special "The Day of the Doctor" opposite Matt Smith's Eleventh Doctor. He later reunited with Catherine Tate as companion Donna Noble in seasons of Big Finish's Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Adventures audio stories. The upcoming anniversary season will be the first time that Tennant, Tate, and Davies will all reunite on Doctor Who since their previous departure.

What do you think of this first look at David Tennant back as the Doctor in Doctor Who? Let us know in the comments.

The 60th anniversary season of Doctor Who won't debut until 2023. This year, fans will still have to say goodbye to Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor and current series showrunner Chris Chibnall in the upcoming Doctor Who BBC Centenary Special. The episode brings back two classic Doctor Who companions predating Tennant and Tate's time on the series. The episode debuts in the fall. You can get caught up on Doctor Who with our streaming binge guide to the series.