Doctor Who Producer Teases “Feature-Length Epic” Regeneration Episode

Doctor Who fans should expect Jodie Whittaker’s regeneration episode to be a cinematic event. Whittaker is wrapping up her time as the Thirteenth Doctor with three specials leading into her regeneration. The first, “Eve of the Daleks,” debuted on New Year’s Day. The next will debut this spring and bring back a classic Doctor Who monster in “Legend fo the Sea Devils.” Whittaker’s regeneration will take place in a special coinciding with the BBC’s 100th anniversary. In a new issue of Doctor Who Magazine, Doctor Who producer Matt Strevens had some exciting teases for fans anxious to see Whittaker’s Doctor Who finale.

“When they approached Chris [Chibnall], saying: ‘We’d love you to do one more – we know the production schedule’s really tight, but what do you think about doing a special for the centenary of the BBC?’, it was a no-brainer,” Strevens said. “The final story is a massive, feature-length epic – it was huge to shoot – with lots of surprises for fans of all ages. Jodie gets a really good send-off. I think it will push everybody’s buttons.”

Regeneration is a Doctor Who tradition dating back to the First Doctor’s regeneration in “The Tenth Planet,” as William Hartnell passed the lead role onto Patrick Troughton as the Second Doctor. According to Strevens, Whittaker is excited to be a part of that continuing tradition.

“Jodie’s also very excited about who the next incumbent of the TARDIS is,” he says. “There’s that great thing, I think, of being able to hand the baton on. That’s lovely for each actor who plays the part – you’re a custodian and, like all of us who make the show, you want to make sure you’ve left it in a good enough place to continue. It meant a lot to Jodie to know that she would regenerate – it’s lovely to pass that on.”

After Whittaker's departure, Doctor Who will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2023.

“I’m beyond excited to be back on my favourite show,” Davies said when the BBC announced his return. “But we’re time-travelling too fast, there’s a whole series of Jodie Whittaker’s brilliant Doctor for me to enjoy, with my friend and hero Chris Chibnall at the helm – I’m still a viewer for now.”

Doctor Who's upcoming specials will air on BBC One and stream on AMC+. Previous seasons of the revived series are available on HBO Max. Classic Doctor Who episodes stream on BritBox.

