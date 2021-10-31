Doctor Who: Lucy Lawless Wants to Play the Doctor

With the departure of series star Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall on the horizon, the world of Doctor Who is preparing for a new chapter. Fancasts for who could play the next incarnation of the Time Lord have hit a fever pitch, with a wide array of different actors being suggested. Apparently, Xena: Warrior Princess and Ash vs Evil Dead actress Lucy Lawless is throwing her hat in the ring, recently telling Newsweek that Doctor Who is the main genre series she would still love to join. While Lawless did not elaborate on why she would want to play The Doctor, she did indicate that her favorite roles have a bit of a comedic bent to them.

“You name it, I’d want to do it,” Lawless explained with a laugh. “You want ones [roles] with a bit of humor. It just helps get through the day. Comedy is always a lovely way of working.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it remains to be seen whether or not Lawless could end up joining the fold of Doctor Who, we do know that the series is headed into a surprising — but familiar — new territory, with former showrunner Russell T. Davies returning to spearhead the upcoming 60th anniversary season.

“I’m beyond excited to be back on my favourite show,” Davies said in a statement when his return was announced. “But we’re time-travelling too fast, there’s a whole series of Jodie Whittaker’s brilliant Doctor for me to enjoy, with my friend and hero Chris Chibnall at the helm – I’m still a viewer for now.”

Whittaker and Chibnall confirmed their exits earlier this summer, but indicated that their farewell to the iconic BBC series will be with great fanfare.

“In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes,” Whittaker said in a statement. “I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them. My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever.

“I know change can be scary and none of us know what’s out there,” Whittaker continued. “That’s why we keep looking. Travel Hopefully. The Universe will surprise you. Constantly.”

Would you want to see Lucy Lawless portray The Doctor on Doctor Who? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!