Whoopi Goldberg Still Wants Doctor Who Role

The world of Doctor Who was hit with a surprising update last month, with news of the exit of current series star Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall. While it's anyone's guess as to who will step into those roles in front of and behind the camera, that hasn't stopped an array of fancasts or suggestions from coming to light — and apparently, Whoopi Goldberg is among them. The EGOT winner has reportedly approached the producers of the BBC series about taking the role, and although she admits she's not the right fit, she would love to have it happen in some way.

"I wanted to be Doctor Who and I still do,” Goldberg explained. “I think it would mean an evolution into being American and I don’t know that that’s correct for Doctor Who. I don’t know I can usurp that. As much as I love it, I love watching it still in all the iterations.

“There are certain things that are blatantly all English," Goldberg added. "Doctor Who is like that to me. It’s like Marmite. It’s very English and needs to stay that way.”

Goldberg's comments come just weeks after word of Whittaker and Chibnall's exit, which is expected to occur in Fall of 2022.

“In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes," Whittaker said in a statement. "I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them. My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever.

“I know change can be scary and none of us know what’s out there," Whittaker continued. "That’s why we keep looking. Travel Hopefully. The Universe will surprise you. Constantly.”

