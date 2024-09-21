David Graham, Voice of Doctor Who's Daleks, Dead at 99

Doctor Who and Peppa Pig actor David Graham has passed away at the age of 99. The actor had an extensive career both in the voice acting space and numerous TV programs. BBC reported the news after receiving a statement from Jamie Anderson, a producer who had a great working relationship with the actor. Graham had left quite an imprint on the medium, especially for British audiences. He played roles in the landmark science fiction series but for other programs like Thunderbirds' Parker and Gordon Tracy. For younger audiences, his part in Peppa Pig as Grandpa Pig served as the perfect voice to help their favorite character through an adventure of the day.

Anderson wrote to the BBC, "Just a few weeks ago, I was with 2,000 Anderson fans at a Gerry Anderson concert in Birmingham where we sang him happy birthday – such a joyous occasion. And now, just a few weeks later, he's left us… From the Daleks to Grandpa Pig and numerous voices for Anderson shows including Brains, Gordon Tracy and the iconic Parker. He will be sorely missed."

(Photo: David Graham on Good Morning Britain. - GMB/YouTube)

Thunderbirds is the other massive TV show that Graham will be known for. He worked very closely with creator Gerry Anderson on that series. The producer's account tweeted out a message of thanks for Graham's career after the news surfaced as well. "We're incredibly sad to confirm the passing of the legendary David Graham," they posted. "The voice [of] Parker, Gordon Tracy, Brains and so many more. David was always a wonderful friend to us here at Anderson Entertainment. We will miss you dearly, David. Our thoughts are with David's friends and family."

A Long Career For David Graham In Television

Hearing Graham talk about the old days of acting was quite a treat. His distinctive tones can be picked out pretty easily once you're familiar with other work he's done. During a previous appearance on Good Morning Britain, the actor spoke about how he found the voice for Parker on Thunderbirds. It turns out, we all have a random waiter to thank for that!

"He took me to a pub, and there was an old guy waiting on table," "Graham began. "And, he came up and said, 'Would you like to see the wine list sir?' So, that was the birth of Parker." I sort of did all sorts of H's and stuff. I kind of enriched the voice, but that was the birth of him."

Our thoughts and prayers are with Graham's family at this time.