Doctor Who Season 13 Synopsis Released

✖

We now have an idea of what the Doctor will be getting up to in Chris Chibnall and Jodie Whittaker's final season of Doctor Who. AMC released its fall premiere listing and while Doctor Who doesn't have anything more specific on the American network's calendar than the 2021 debut previously revealed by the trailer, AMC did include a new synopsis for the sci-fi series' thirteenth season since its relaunch. In the wake of the massive revelations of season 12's finale, in which the Doctor revealed much of her history remains hidden from her, the time traveler is now left to question everything she thought she knew. Here's the synopsis:

"She's back. The Thirteenth Doctor is returning for the thirteenth series in what is set to be a six-part Event Serial. Since their last epic battle in Revolution of the Daleks, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) have been exploring the universe together but with the Doctor now questioning everything about her past there, she will undoubtedly be searching for answers. This adrenalin fueled; universe-spanning series will also see an addition to the TARDIS with actor and comedian John Bishop joining the cast as Dan Lewis who will quickly learn there's more to the Universe than he could ever believe. Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones, Broadchurch) is also set to make his debut on Doctor Who as reoccurring character, Vinder. Jacob's new role will see him join forces with the Doctor, Yaz and Dan as the Doctor faces her biggest ever adventure. Series 13 is set to introduce some terrifying new adversaries"

Shortly after revealing the trailer for the new season, Chibnall and Whittaker jointly announced their departures from Doctor Who. Whittaker's time will come to an end with a trio of Doctor Who specials in 2022, followed by a fall special celebrating the BBC"s centennial anniversary.

“In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes," Whittaker said at the time. "I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them. My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever. I know change can be scary and none of us know what’s out there. That’s why we keep looking. Travel Hopefully. The Universe will surprise you. Constantly.”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.