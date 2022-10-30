Doctor Who Reveals Up-Close Look at David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor Costume

Last week, Doctor Who fans were stunned and thrilled when Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerated into not Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor as they had expected, but instead David Tennant who had previously starred as the Tenth Doctor. Now, with Tennant set for a stint as the Fourteenth Doctor before Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor arrives, the iconic series has revealed a new, up close look at Tennant's costume along with that of Donna Noble for the upcoming Doctor Who specials.

The two costumes were part of a display at MCM Comic-Con in London over the weekend and featured not just the two costumes, but also the Tardis as well. You can check out photos from the display as shared by the official Doctor Who Twitter account below.

The TARDIS has landed at @MCMComicCon in London! 🔷✨



Head on over to the #DoctorWho stand to get your first up-close look at the costumes worn by the Fourteenth Doctor and Donna Noble in the upcoming specials! pic.twitter.com/b7NWdyFqcO — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 28, 2022

Speaking with BBC's Today radio show (via TVLine) Tennant said that he was worried he wouldn't be able to get back into the "groove" of playing the Doctor again, but he's enjoyed getting to revisit things.

"I think I was worried before I got there that it might be difficult to get in the groove again," Tennant said, though he added that he instead found it "weirdly weirdly straight forward."

"There's a bit of a precedent in this show that all Doctors maybe turn up for a special now and again, but usually in cohort with the current team," he said. "So, to get another run around the park was a little joy I never saw coming. What a lovely, lovely thing to get to revisit something that was such a wonderful, happy, significant time in my life. It's like being given the loveliest present. It's been an absolute joy."

What about Ncuti Gatwa?

Back in May, it was announced that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will replace Whittaker as the star of Doctor Who in the series' 60th anniversary season. In the press release announcing the news, Gatwa said, "There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart, but I am giving it all to this show."

Following "The Power of the Doctor" it was confirmed by showrunner Russell T. Davies that Gatwa will take on the role following Tennant later in 2023.

"If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we've got plenty more surprises on the way," Davies said. "The path to Ncuti's 15th Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun. And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We're giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose."

Doctor Who returns in 2023. Get caught up with our streaming binge guide.