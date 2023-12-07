Doctor Who Star Teases New Dynamic With Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor

Doctor Who is headed into a whole new territory, between David Tennant's current return in the series' 60th anniversary specials, and the pending introduction of Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor. Gatwa, whose work includes Sex Education and Barbie, will be joined by a new companion in the form of Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson). As Gibson revealed in a recent interview with Total Film, Ruby and Fifteen's dynamic will bring something slightly unprecedented to the long-running franchise.

"She is very cool," Gibson explained with a laugh. "I've said this before, but I think her dynamic with the Doctor is very much like two girls at school gossiping. They're very cliquey. I think the Doctor's not had that sort of dynamic before. It's really beautiful to see come alive when you do watch it."

What Are Doctor Who's New Specials?

The first new Doctor Who special, "The Star Beast", premiered on Saturday, November 25th. This was followed by "Wild Blue Yonder" on Saturday, December 2nd, and will be followed by "The Giggle" on Saturday, December 9th. These specials will feature the franchise return of Tennant, as well as his former companion, Catherine Tate's Donna Noble.

For the first time ever, these Doctor Who specials will be available on both the BBC and Disney+, the latter of which is now co-producing the new era of the series.

Who Will Be the Next Doctor Who?

Gatwa is set to play the Fifteenth Doctor in the upcoming 60th anniversary season of Doctor Who, which will be showrun by returning executive producer Russell T. Davies.

"Oh God, what a force of nature," Tennant exclaimed in a recent interview. "I've caught a little bit of him at work and it's pretty exciting. I mean, what advice would you give someone? You can see Ncuti has so much talent and energy. He's so inspired and charismatic. The thing about something like this is: it's the peripherals, it's not the job. It's the other stuff that comes with it, that I didn't see coming. It's a show that has so much focus and enthusiasm on it. It's not like Ncuti hasn't been in a massive Netflix series [Sex Education,] but Doctor Who is on a slightly different level. It's cross-generational, international, and has so much history, that it feels like it belongs to everyone. To be at the center of the show is wonderful and humbling, but also a bit overwhelming and terrifying. It doesn't come without some difficulties, such as the immediate loss of anonymity. It takes a bit of getting used to if that's not been your life up to that point. I was very lucky that when I joined, Billie Piper [who portrayed on-screen companion, Rose] was still there. She'd lived in a glare of publicity since she was 14, so she was a great guide for how to live life under that kind of scrutiny. I owe a degree of sanity to Billie."

