Doctor Who: New Opening Titles Sequence, With New Theme, Released Online

Doctor Who returned on Saturday for its first 60th-anniversary special, "The Star Beast." The episode also revealed the show's new opening credits sequence. Doctor Who episodes have long begun with the TARDIS careening through a wormhole-like cosmic tunnel as the soaring Doctor Who theme plays. The opening credits don't depart from that but are more expansive, showing the TARDIS flinging itself through clouds as Murray Gold's latest reinterpretation of the classic Doctor Who theme song plays. Gold is returning to Doctor Who after some years away, having previously scored the series during returning showrunner Russell T Davies' initial outing with the franchise.

"I'm so happy to be invited back for another joyful ride in the TARDIS," Gold said of his return after the BBC announced it. "I didn't think twice. Working with Russell and his team is just a pleasure."

Doctor Who's 60th Anniversary Specials Continue With "Wild Blue Yonder"

The Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials will continue next Saturday with the release of Doctor Who Special 2: "Wild Blue Yonder," the most mysterious of the three Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials. Audiences knew the villain of "The Star Beast," given it was based on a classic Doctor Who comic book story, and that Neil Patrick Harris will play the returning Doctor Who villain called The Toymaker in the third Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special, "The Giggle." The villain of "Wild Blue Yonder," assuming it has one in the traditional sense, remains unknown.

Showrunner Russell T Davies wrote "Wild Blue Yonder," and Tom Kingsley directed the episode. The special's synopsis says, "The TARDIS takes the Doctor and Donna to the furthest edge of adventure. To escape, they must face the most desperate fight of their lives, with the fate of the universe at stake."

Davies teased to Doctor Who Magazine, "The main thing to say about this episode is I knew I had David and Catherine. Two of my favorite actors… this was a chance to focus on them; to see where The Doctor and Donna have been, what they think, what they're like in extreme circumstances, how they react to each other now. And it's glorious."

Davies hinted that the episode would brush up against ideas introduced during Chris Chibnall's tenure running Doctor Who, with Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor, including the "Timeless Child" twist that Davies says he will not retcon. "The history of The Flux and The Timeless Child is dealt with very slightly in this episode," Davies said of "Wild Blue Yonder."

How to watch Doctor Who Special Two: "Wild Blue Yonder"

The Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials are airing on three consecutive Saturdays. Each special debuts at 6:30 p.m. on the BBC in the United Kingdom and simulcasts streaming on Disney+ in international markets.

Doctor Who's second 60th-anniversary special, "Wild Blue Yonder," debuts Saturday, December 2nd on the BBC and on Disney+. The final Doctor Who 60th-anniversary special, "The Giggle," will premiere on December 9th.