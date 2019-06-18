Doctor Who’s “The End of Time” to Be Released in Theaters

Most Doctor Who fans have a certain episode or sequence that continues to pull on their heartstrings, and it looks like some will soon have a chance to experience one of the franchise’s biggest goodbyes all over again. Fathom Events and BBC Studios recently announced that they will be releasing Doctor Who‘s “The End of Time” special in theaters nationwide. The two-part special, which originally aired in January of 2010, serves as the final episodes of David Tennant‘s official tenure as The Doctor.

The theatrical release will be happening on Wednesday, August 7th at 7pm local time, and will be in conjunction with the 10th anniversary of Tennant’s final Who season. Those who attend the event not only will get to see the two episodes on the big screen, but will be treated to a brand new interview with Tennant. The interview is expected to follow his time reflecting on Doctor Who, and how it has impacted his life in the years since.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been nearly ten years since David Tennant left Doctor Who in his heart-breaking finale “The End of Time”.” Fathom writes on its website. “To commemorate the occasion, BBC Studios and Fathom Events invite you to relive the agony and ecstasy of this absolutely thrilling story on the big screen. You’ll see the full two-part “The End of Time” including appearances by fan favourites Billie Piper, Catherine Tate, John Simm, Elisabeth Sladen, John Barrowman, and many more!”

“In “The End of Time,” the Doctor’s psychotic nemesis the Master (Simm) has been reborn. Reunited with his friend Wilfred Mott (Bernard Cribbins), the Doctor desperately tries to locate the Master only to find that an even greater danger is approaching. As a terrible shadow falls across the entire universe, an ancient trap closes around the Earth. With the sound of drums growing louder, the Doctor and Wilf must fight alone. But sacrifices must be made, and a deadly prophecy looms: “He will knock four times.”

While everyone certainly has their own opinions with regard to who is the “best” Doctor, Tennant’s portrayal of the role has certainly stolen the hearts of fans. After years of that attention, Tennant has a unique perspective on everything, which he reportedly passed on to current Doctor Jodie Whittaker.

“To certain people, you’ll always be the Doctor, which is a wonderful, humbling thing but it does mean accepting an adjustment to your life,” Tennant explained during a convention appearance earlier this year. “You have to be ready for that. It’s a unique experience and there’s a very small support group who know how that feels. One would never give advice about how to play a part. The acting bit is what you go to drama school for. All you can help with is the other stuff.”

If you want to attend the theatrical debut of Doctor Who‘s “The End of Time”, you can purchase tickets at Fathom Events or through participating theater box offices.

Will you be checking out “The End of Time” in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!