Doctor Who: Jodie Whitaker, Mandip Gill Return for New Thirteenth Doctor Adventures

Jodie Whittaker will reprise the Doctor, alongside Mandip Gill as companion Yaz, in Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures. Big Finish Audio announced a series of 12 full-cast, hour-long audio adventures on Saturday, debuting in July 2025. Whittaker played the Doctor on Doctor Who for three seasons of the beloved sci-fi series, beginning in 2017 and ending with the Doctor Who special “The Power” of the Doctor” in 2022. Gill’s Yaz was one of several companions to accompany the Thirteenth Doctor on her adventures, and the only one of them to be with her from her first episode to her last televised adventure.

“I’m over the moon to be joining Big Finish for more adventures in the TARDIS,” Whittaker says in a statement released by Big Finish. “Recording the Thirteenth Doctor and Yaz is a really lovely thing to revisit. One of the things Mandip and I used to love on Doctor Who was getting in, doing a new episode and meeting a brand-new cast. I just can’t wait to step back into the boots, pull on the coat and get cracking. One thing’s for sure, it’s going to be brilliant.”

Mandip Gill and Jodie Whittaker reunited for Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures.

Gill adds, “Doctor Who has been a huge part of my career and personal life and I am looking forward to seeing how I can further enrich my character through this exhilarating series. To be able to work with Jodie again is a dream come true, we have such a special friendship, I’m sure the recordings will be filled with laughter.”

Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures is the latest Big Finish series to spin out from Chris Chibnall’s time as Doctor Who showrunner. Big Finish previously announced two related series, one bringing back Jo Martin as the Fugitive Doctor and the other starring Sacha Dhawan as the Master.

The Thirteenth Doctor Returns to Doctor Who

“This year Big Finish is celebrating its 25th anniversary of producing full-cast Doctor Who audio drama – so, when we were granted the license to create new stories set during the Thirteenth Doctor’s era, we immediately set to work,” Big Finish chairman Jason Haigh-Ellery says. “I am delighted that the inimitable Jodie and Mandip have decided to return to their roles with us and I’m excited to welcome them to Big Finish. Alongside our two other forthcoming series for the Fugitive Doctor (played by Jo Martin) and the Master (played by Sacha Dhawan), 2025 has never looked brighter for the Thirteenth Doctor and her fam.”

Big Finish creative director Nicholas Briggs adds, “Jodie and Mandip were so welcoming to me when I worked on set with them in the TV show, so I’m looking forward to repaying the compliment. They’re lovely people and they’re full of enthusiasm for this project.”

Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures is now available to pre-order on the Big Finish website. The series can be purchased in its entirety or can be obtained on a per-episode basis. It will be available both digitally and on CD.