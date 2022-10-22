Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker Already Teasing Return to Series

Jodie Whittaker's final Doctor Who episode, "The Power of the Doctor", airs on Sunday, but even as her time as the Thirteenth Doctor is coming to a close, the actor is already looking ahead to her return to the series. In an interview with Radio Times, Whittaker revealed that she's already told new Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies that it's never "too soon" for her to come back — and that she'd be devastated if she doesn't get to.

"I said to Russell T. Davies, 'Don't ever think of it as being too soon,'" Whittaker said. "If I'm not asked back, I will be devastated. I know it might need to be a few years, but Russell knows — I'm going to be like a little terrier at his heels."

Who is the new Doctor Who?

Back in May, it was announced that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will replace Whittaker as the star of Doctor Who in the series' 60th anniversary season. In the press release announcing the news, Gatwa said, "There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart, but I am giving it all to this show."

What to expect from "The Power of the Doctor".

"The Power of the Doctor" will be the first time modern Doctor Who era to feature the Daleks, the Cybermen, and The Master in the same episode. Sacha Dhawan reprises The Master. The special also brings Janet Fielding back as Tegan Jovanka, a former companion to the Fourth and Fifth Doctors, and Sophie Aldred as Ace, companion to the Seventh Doctor. Jacob Anderson is also back as Vinder from Doctor Who: Flux, along with Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart.

"Jodie's final feature-length story contains a plethora of treats and surprises for audiences and fans, not least the return of two of the most beloved companions in the show's history," said Chibnall of the episode. "They'll be helping the Doctor fight on three fronts, against her deadliest enemies: the Master, Daleks and Cybermen, in one huge story! For the BBC's Centenary, we'll be celebrating the past, present and future of Doctor Who, in a fittingly thrilling, epic and emotional send-off for the Thirteenth Doctor."

Doctor Who, "The Power of the Doctor," airs on October 23rd.