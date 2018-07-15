‘Doctor Who’ Fans Are Loving the First Teaser for Season 11

It looks like the first tease of Jodie Whittaker‘s inaugural Doctor Who season has blown people away.

BBC has released a short teaser for Who‘s upcoming eleventh season, which establishes the mood and characters we can expect to see. Among seeing Whittaker (who was cast as the first female Doctor almost exactly one year ago) in action, fans got new looks at companions Graham (Bradley Walsh), Ryan (Tosin Cole), and Yasmin (Mandip Gill).

As you would expect, the trailer has made somewhat of a splash online, with fans voicing an array of opinions on the new tease. Sure, some fans are a little peeved that the trailer doesn’t appear to reveal any footage from Season 11 itself, but the general consensus seems to be pretty positive. Here’s a round-up of some of those reactions.

Expectations Are High

Honestly though, from that trailer alone, you can tell this series is going to be so different, more dynamic and already feels very RTD in terms of characters, the visual effects look beautifully stunning, series 11 is going to outshine the past few series, no doubt! #doctorwho pic.twitter.com/q5X002YMBH — Steff (@dwfawhovian) July 15, 2018

Clever Marketing

Neat trick using the commentators words as remarks about the new TARDIS team.



Neat teaser overall, something to tide us over until the trailers/ actual series. #doctorwho — Jon Gransden (@GingerAnimator) July 15, 2018

That Cinematography Though

If this is what series 11 is going to look like then WOW. That is beautiful cinematography. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/GFUfLCnc2D — Ephrain (@SilvaOfSteel) July 15, 2018

Got the Point Across

I can admit I didn’t like or enjoy that teaser. But…hell. the job was to introduce the doctor and her companions to an auidence that may not be so up to date with news. If so congrats they did it. Hope you enjoyed the teaser but that teaser wasn’t for me. #DoctorWho — Michael Chapman (@Michael_OOC) July 15, 2018

The Best Intentions

All I get from the Doctor Who trailer is that Thirteen wants to make sure everyone’s got enough to eat #DoctorWho — Mostly Analogue Judith (@JudSawyer) July 15, 2018

*Heart Eyes*

A New Favorite

Capturing the Magic

Yes indeed. It’s literally saying, Dr Who will come into your life and make it magic. And that’s perfect. That’s what every kid feels when they see the TARDIS or their first Doctor. — Vince (@VinceStadon) July 15, 2018

Anticipation is Building

Is it just hitting anyone else that Doctor Who is coming back? Obviously we’ve known about it for months, but I’m finally feeling the same excitement I always felt when a new series was just around the corner! #DoctorWho



(Side note: SHE’S SO POWERFUL ?? ❤️❤️ ) pic.twitter.com/VTSbool0n7 — The Women of Who (@TheWomenOfWho) July 15, 2018

