TV Shows

‘Doctor Who’ Fans Are Loving the First Teaser for Season 11

It looks like the first tease of Jodie Whittaker’s inaugural Doctor Who season has blown people […]

By

It looks like the first tease of Jodie Whittaker‘s inaugural Doctor Who season has blown people away.

BBC has released a short teaser for Who‘s upcoming eleventh season, which establishes the mood and characters we can expect to see. Among seeing Whittaker (who was cast as the first female Doctor almost exactly one year ago) in action, fans got new looks at companions Graham (Bradley Walsh), Ryan (Tosin Cole), and Yasmin (Mandip Gill).

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you would expect, the trailer has made somewhat of a splash online, with fans voicing an array of opinions on the new tease. Sure, some fans are a little peeved that the trailer doesn’t appear to reveal any footage from Season 11 itself, but the general consensus seems to be pretty positive. Here’s a round-up of some of those reactions.

Expectations Are High

Clever Marketing

That Cinematography Though

Got the Point Across

The Best Intentions

*Heart Eyes*

A New Favorite

Capturing the Magic

Anticipation is Building

#Priorities

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts