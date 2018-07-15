‘Doctor Who’ Fans Are Loving the First Teaser for Season 11

It looks like the first tease of Jodie Whittaker‘s inaugural Doctor Who season has blown people away.
BBC has released a short teaser for Who‘s upcoming eleventh season, which establishes the mood and characters we can expect to see. Among seeing Whittaker (who was cast as the first female Doctor almost exactly one year ago) in action, fans got new looks at companions Graham (Bradley Walsh), Ryan (Tosin Cole), and Yasmin (Mandip Gill).
As you would expect, the trailer has made somewhat of a splash online, with fans voicing an array of opinions on the new tease. Sure, some fans are a little peeved that the trailer doesn’t appear to reveal any footage from Season 11 itself, but the general consensus seems to be pretty positive. Here’s a round-up of some of those reactions.
Expectations Are High
Honestly though, from that trailer alone, you can tell this series is going to be so different, more dynamic and already feels very RTD in terms of characters, the visual effects look beautifully stunning, series 11 is going to outshine the past few series, no doubt! #doctorwho pic.twitter.com/q5X002YMBH— Steff (@dwfawhovian) July 15, 2018
Clever Marketing
Neat trick using the commentators words as remarks about the new TARDIS team.— Jon Gransden (@GingerAnimator) July 15, 2018
Neat teaser overall, something to tide us over until the trailers/ actual series. #doctorwho
That Cinematography Though
If this is what series 11 is going to look like then WOW. That is beautiful cinematography. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/GFUfLCnc2D— Ephrain (@SilvaOfSteel) July 15, 2018
Got the Point Across
I can admit I didn’t like or enjoy that teaser. But…hell. the job was to introduce the doctor and her companions to an auidence that may not be so up to date with news. If so congrats they did it. Hope you enjoyed the teaser but that teaser wasn’t for me. #DoctorWho— Michael Chapman (@Michael_OOC) July 15, 2018
The Best Intentions
All I get from the Doctor Who trailer is that Thirteen wants to make sure everyone’s got enough to eat #DoctorWho— Mostly Analogue Judith (@JudSawyer) July 15, 2018
*Heart Eyes*
constant mood till autumn #doctorwho pic.twitter.com/4yDDAJHRne— “ (@_daspaula) July 15, 2018
A New Favorite
Is it too early to say she’s my favourite Doctor? ?#DoctorWho #shescominghome #JodieWhittaker #drwho pic.twitter.com/rZecnVN46D— Rob Jones (@RobJones_17) July 15, 2018
Capturing the Magic
Yes indeed. It’s literally saying, Dr Who will come into your life and make it magic. And that’s perfect. That’s what every kid feels when they see the TARDIS or their first Doctor.— Vince (@VinceStadon) July 15, 2018
Anticipation is Building
Is it just hitting anyone else that Doctor Who is coming back? Obviously we’ve known about it for months, but I’m finally feeling the same excitement I always felt when a new series was just around the corner! #DoctorWho— The Women of Who (@TheWomenOfWho) July 15, 2018
(Side note: SHE’S SO POWERFUL ?? ❤️❤️ ) pic.twitter.com/VTSbool0n7
#Priorities
I can already relate to this Doctor, because if given a time machine, I too would use it to give free Pizza to cute girls and stop people from reading tabloids and give them free comic books instead. #DoctorWho https://t.co/tWM6HEBoJe— Anna McDonald (@theannakey) July 15, 2018