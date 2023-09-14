Donald Glover's Mr. & Mrs. Smith Reboot Delayed to Next Year on Prime Video Due to Strikes

Amazon Prime Video is getting ready to release a series based on the popular film Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which starred Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and fans are super excited to see what will happen in the series. Mr. & Mrs. Smith is being co-created by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, with the actors taking on one of the titular roles. We recently received our first look at the Mr. & Mrs. Smith series, which looks different from the movie that came before it. Mr. & Mrs. Smith was initially set to be released sometime this November, but its release has been affected by the ongoing strikes. According to Deadline, Mr. & Mrs. Smith will be released sometime in early 2024.

What is Mr. & Mrs. Smith About?

Prime Video describes the series as follows: "Two strangers, John and Jane, who have given up their identities to be thrown together as partners—in espionage and in marriage. Matched by a mysterious agency, each episode follows them on a new mission and new milestone in their relationship. When the cracks begin to show through, they must fight to stay together. Because in this marriage, divorce is not an option."

Mr. & Mrs. Smith was initially set to star Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge until the latter exited the series and was eventually replaced by Maya Erskine. The series is also expected to star Michaela Cole (I May Destroy You), John Turturro (The Batman, Severance), and Paul Dano (The Batman, Dumb Money). Not much is known about the project, but it will be an updated take on the 2005 film, which starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Francesca Sloane created the series alongside Glover. Waller-Bridge recently spoke on her exit from the series and described it as a marriage that didn't work out.

"I worked on that show for six months fully in heart and mind and really cared about it — still care about it," Waller-Bridge revealed. "And I know it's gonna be brilliant. But sometimes it's about knowing when to leave the part. You don't want to get in the way of a vision."

Stay tuned to ComicBookc.com for more updates on Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Donald Glover as we learn them.

What do you think about the release date delay? Are you excited to see the Mr. & Mrs. Smith remake series when it finally arrives on Amazon Prime Video? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!