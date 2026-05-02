Don’t Worry, Wonder Man’s Cliffhanger Ending Won’t Change Season 2

When it premiered in January, Wonder Man was a breath of fresh air for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thanks to a storytelling approach that was focused more on the friendship between Simon Williams and and Trevor Slattery and their journey in the entertainment industry, the TV show didn’t feel like a typical Marvel Studios production — even though Simon has superpowers and is being pursued by the Department of Damage Control. Wonder Man Season 1 ends with Simon using his abilities to break Trevor out of prison, so some fans might be concerned that the series is going to change when it returns for Season 2. Fortunately, that won’t be happening.

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Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Wonder Man showrunner Andrew Guest explained that he isn’t looking to alter what the show is all about as he develops Season 2. “The people who like this show and like it because it feels different are going to be rewarded,” he said. “And the people who think that this show is going to suddenly turn into something else, I’m sorry to say, it’s not. Simon still has superpowers. It is still about this relationship, about two artists, and our industry. That is essentially what we want to maintain.”

It’s encouraging to hear that Marvel isn’t planning any sweeping changes for Wonder Man Season 2. The creative team definitely found a winning formula for the first season, and it would be a shame if it was abandoned so quickly. Especially since Marvel is looking to scale back on output, limiting the number of new TV shows and movies released each year, it’s imperative for each project to have a unique hook so it stands out. Keeping the meta angle intact (Wonder Man is essentially Marvel’s answer to The Studio) is the best way to ensure Wonder Man retains what made it so special.

Of course, Wonder Man Season 2 is going to have to address the Season 1 cliffhanger in some capacity. Simon and Trevor can’t just resume their acting careers — especially since Trevor took the fall for Simon following the latter’s outburst on the Wonder Man movie set (which caused a massive explosion). After Simon rescued Trevor, the Department of Damage Control will undoubtedly be hot on their heels, so it will be fascinating to see what Guest and Co. have in mind. Perhaps Simon will look to clear Trevor’s name while advocating to make it legal for super-powered individuals to act again.

Regardless of how Wonder Man Season 2 balances its commentary on the entertainment industry with comic book elements, it sounds like the dynamic between Simon and Trevor will continue to be the emotional core that drives the narrative forward. Guest’s comment that the show is still about “this relationship, about two artists” implies Wonder Man isn’t going to pivot to a plot about Simon embracing his destiny and becoming a superhero. Instead, the show is going to keep things grounded by further fleshing out a touching friendship in very human ways. Stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley had impeccable chemistry in Season 1, which is why Marvel wants to keep those two together and built on what was established.

Doing something different with a Disney+ show, experimenting with various tones and styles (Wonder Man had a black-and-white episode and another episode that was Tarantino-esque in its execution) highlights the value in doing these kinds of projects. Some of Marvel’s TV shows have been criticized for essentially being more of the same, spreading the typical MCU movie formula across multiple TV episodes. The series that have stood out aren’t afraid to break the mold (WandaVision modeling episodes after eras of sitcoms), so if the Wonder Man team keeps doing what they’re doing, it could go down as one of the MCU’s best shows.

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