The MCU Has Officially Introduced Two Members of the Last Avengers Team I Ever Expected To See

Throughout nearly nine decades of publication history, Marvel Comics has meticulously constructed a sprawling mythology populated by thousands of distinct heroes and villains. While the brand remains anchored by globally recognized icons such as Spider-Man, the Hulk, and Captain America, the comic books are crowded with minor characters that never broke into the cultural mainstream. These obscure figures often function as background dressing or satirical elements in the original material existing on the fringes of major crossover events and forgotten titles. However, the unprecedented expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has altered this dynamic by granting even the most niche individuals a chance to appear on screen. By utilizing minor characters to flesh out specific corners of its universe, Marvel Studios has proven that even the most obscure comic book characters can become a part of the Sacred Timeline.

In Marvel Comics, the Avengers are not a single, monolithic institution, but rather a fluid network of superhero teams connected by a core philosophy. That means throughout various eras of comic book history, the Avengers name has been used by distinct groups, including the Secret Avengers, the West Coast Avengers, and the New Avengers. This decentralization allows for different heroes to operate with varying levels of government oversight, reflecting the specific needs of different geographic areas or social strata. While Thunderbolts* successfully introduced a new Avengers team and rumors persist regarding the assembly of a younger generation of Marvel heroes, the most unlikely development in the live-action MCU roster involves the introduction of multiple members of the Great Lakes Avengers.

Who Are the Great Lake Avengers in Marvel Comics?

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Great Lakes Avengers first debuted in 1989’s West Coast Avengers #46, created by writer and artist John Byrne. Conceived primarily as a comedic commentary on the proliferation of superhero teams, the group was founded by Craig Hollis, a mutant who realized he possessed the ability to return from the dead. Under the moniker Mr. Immortal, Hollis placed an advertisement in a local Milwaukee newspaper to recruit other powered individuals who were similarly overlooked by the major coastal teams. This resulted in an eclectic roster of misfits, including the supermodel Big Bertha, the two-dimensional Flatman, the sonic-screaming Dinah Soar, and the teleporting DeMarr Davis, known as Doorman. Despite their lack of funding and social standing, the group was driven by a sincere desire to protect the American Midwest from threats that the New York-based Avengers often ignored.

The legitimacy of the Great Lakes Avengers significantly increased when they caught the attention of Clint Barton and Bobbi Morse. At the time, Hawkeye and Mockingbird were looking for a fresh start away from the bureaucratic entanglements of the West Coast Avengers. Initially annoyed by the group’s unauthorized use of the Avengers name, the two veterans eventually recognized the raw potential and genuine heart of the Milwaukee-based heroes. They took it upon themselves to train the Great Lakes Avengers, providing them with the necessary tactical discipline and combat skills to survive in a world of cosmic deities and global conspiracies. Over the years, the group has welcomed heroines like Squirrel Girl and honorary members like Deadpool, whose chaotic energy perfectly matched the frequently absurd adventures of the team.

The MCU Already Has Five Heroes Connected to the Great Lake Avengers

Image Courtesy of Marvel Television

The MCU has already introduced threeofficial members of the Great Lakes Avengers, though their live-action interpretations deviate significantly from their heroic comic book origins. The first arrived during the events of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which featured a live-action version of Mr. Immortal (David Pasquesi). Unlike the founding leader seen in the comics, this version of Craig Hollis is a petty individual who utilizes his immortality to escape the emotional and financial consequences of multiple marriages. This grounded approach continued with the premiere of Wonder Man earlier this year, which introduced DeMarr Davis (Byron Bowers). The MCU version of Doorman is depicted as a background player in the entertainment industry who gets his 15 minutes of fame after chemical waste from Roxxon grants him powers.

The most prominent addition to this collection of characters is Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds), whose multiversal journey in Deadpool & Wolverine officially integrated him into the primary MCU continuity. Furthermore, the foundational mentors of the comic book team are already established within the MCU lore. Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) remains active following the events of Hawkeye, and the legacy of Mockingbird has been explored through both Bobbi Morse (Adrianne Palicki) in Agents of SHIELD and Laura Barton (Linda Cardellini) in the mainstream films. While it’s highly unlikely a team such as the Great Lakes Avengers ever debut in the MCU, it’s curious to see how Marvel Studios has been using several heroes connected to the team.

