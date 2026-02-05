After Massive Cliffhanger, Marvel’s First Big Hit of 2026 Finally Gets the Update Fans Wanted

Marvel Studios came out of the gate swinging in 2026, releasing a new “Marvel Spotlight” miniseries that is unlike anything we’ve seen from the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise before. Wonder Man told the story of Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), an aspiring Hollywood actor who is hiding a major secret: he has superpowers. And not just any superpowers: Simon’s ionic energy abilities make him one of the biggest targets of Damage Control, the organization responsible for tracking and containing enhanced individuals.

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS FOR WONDER MAN FOLLOW!

Marvel Studios – Disney+

Despite all odds (both real-world and fantastical), Simon manages to kickstart his career with a breakout leading performance in the “Wonder Man” reboot film. Thanks to Simon’s BFF Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), he avoided being busted by Damage Control just as his stardom was exploding, and it seemed like a life on celebrity easy street was in front of him. But then, Simon got to thinking…

Instead of keeping his powers secret and enjoying the perks of fame, Simon decides to master his powers and use them (plus a bit of acting technique and celebrity charm) to infiltrate the prison where Trevor Slattery is being held and break his friend out. It was one helluva cliffhanger for a “Marvel Spotlight” to leave fans on, so now the big question has been:

Is Wonder Man Getting Season 2? (Now We Know The Answer!)

Marvel Studios – Disney+

According to Marvel scooper Daniel RPK, Marvel Studios is “very close” to greenlighting Wonder Man Season 2. That would mark only the third time an MCU Disney+ series has made it to multiple seasons, following Loki and Daredevil: Born Again, with Season 2 of the latter show set for a spring premiere date.

Obviously, based on the Season 1 cliffhanger, Season 2 of Wonder Man would be telling a very different story – but wouldn’t necessarily have to sacrifice the core dynamic of the series. If Simon and Trevor are on the run from Damage Control, it would require them to “act” in the sense of working out characters and backstories to help maintain cover, while also reluctantly finding themselves in situations that require superpowered solutions.

There would also be the subplot of Simon trying to maintain his acting career while he’s on the run, a perfect framework for more wonderful Wonder Man subtext about the industry – this time focusing on the burden and isolation of a celebrity trying to move through the “normal” world. That’s all fantasy scripting, but it illustrates the point: there is so much more juicy meat on the bone for Wonder Man to chew on in its sophomore season – no matter what goes down in Avengers: Doomsday.

