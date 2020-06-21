Doom Patrol: First Look at the Bizarre Villain Dr. Tyme in "Tyme Patrol" Photos

DC Universe has released new photos for the upcoming second episode of Doom Patrol's second season, "Tyme Patrol" and in those photos reveal the best look yet at one of the wild and wacky villains the misfit heroes will face in the show's sophomore season: Dr. Tyme, a figure that may just be the strangest foe for the DC Comics inspired series yet. While the photos don't explain exactly how the team ends up facing off with this unique character, they do reveal that he is "terrifying" -- thanks to Rita's (April Bowlby) mission briefing -- and that somehow this terrible foe will involve some flashy roller skating, something that definitely sounds like it's a job for the Doom Patrol.

For fans of the comics, the inclusion of Dr. Tyme is an exciting one as the character has been a long-standing villain for the Doom Patrol team over the years. First appearing in Doom Patrol #92 in 1964, Percival Sutter/Doctor Tyme was a mad scientist who specialized in temporal manipulation, though he usually used his powers for the purposes of crime and petty theft. He notably wore a helmet that resembled an angry clock and as you can see in the photos below, Dr. Tyme's unique appearance is one that the series embraces. The series' Dr. Tyme has a somewhat cartoonish clock for a face and while it's a little different from how he's presented in comics, it is just perfect for Doom Patrol.

You can check out the synopsis for "Tyme Patrol" below and read on for photos from the episode.

"Tyme Patrol" - Cliff, Jane, and Rita pursue Dr. Tyme (guest star BRANDON PEREA) - and his time-altering space mineral - in their reluctant quest to help Niles and Dorothy. At a support group, Vic meets Roni (guest star KAREN OBILOM), a feisty military vet who challenges his beliefs. And Larry comes face-to-face with his past at a funeral.

Doom Patrol Season 2 premieres Thursday, June 25 on both DC Universe and HBO Max.