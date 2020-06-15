8 Characters We'd Like to See in Doom Patrol Season 2

The second season of Doom Patrol is set to hit both DC Universe and HBO Max later this month and if you thought Season 1 was full of wild, wacky adventures with the makeshift band of weird heroes Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl, Crazy Jane, and Cyborg, Season 2 is set to be even wilder with the addition of The Chief/Niles Caulder's daughter Dorothy Spinner. The young girl will bring with her her own set of unique challenges, something driven home in the recently released trailer for the season. But in addition to the challenges Dorothy will present for the team in Season 2 the Doom Patrol is likely to face new threats and perhaps meet new allies as well. With that in mind, we've come up with a list of some of the characters we'd like to see in Doom Patrol's second season. While some are unlikely and others are just the hope that we get to see more of some of our Season 1 favorites -- we're particularly thinking of Danny the Street here -- Doom Patrol has such a rich, colorful history in comics populated by equally colorful characters and we'd like to see as many of them as we can. You can read the official second season synopsis for Doom Patrol below and read on for our wish list of characters we'd like to see in Doom Patrol Season 2 and be sure to tell us who you'd like to see in the comments. "DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world." Season 2 of Doom Patrol will make its debut on June 25th on both DC Universe and HBO Max.

The Brotherhood of Evil Sure, The Brotherhood of Evil was referenced in Season 1 of Doom Patrol when it was revealed that the organization of villains had fired Mr. Nobody -- then Eric Morden (Alan Tudyk) whom they called "a nobody" -- but we really didn't get to dig too much into the villains who are, in comics, one of the Doom Patrol's chief antagonists. In comics, the Brotherhood featured a shifting roster of members including The Brain who is the leader of the group, Monsieur Mallah a super genius French militant revolutionary gorilla who happens to be in love with The Brain, Plasmus, Phobia, and many, many more. There's plenty of diabolical and outright weird villains on the Brotherhood's roster, any of which feel like they'd be a good fit for Season 2. That and we really just want to see a militant French gorilla because why not.

Doctor Tyme Another character on the "villain" side of things that we'd like to see in Season 2 is Doctor Tyme. A mad scientist who specializes in temporal manipulation -- usually for the purposes of crime and petty theft -- Percival Sutter/Doctor Tyme debuted in Doom Patrol #92 in 1964. The character notably wears a helmet that looks like, well, an angry clock which itself would be fun to see in live-action and it seems as though this is one character on our wishlist that we may actually get. There have been rumors that the character will appear in Season 2, though it's unclear at this time if he'll be a long-term antagonist or just a fun villain of the week.

(More) Danny The Street Okay, yes, we got to meet Danny the Street during Doom Patrol's first season, but Danny's so much fun we'd love to see them back in Season 2! Last we saw of Danny, the sentient genderqueer teleporting street had been reduced to simply a brick inscribed with "Danny Brick Co", but in comics Danny has taken on many different dimensions including Danny the World and Danny the Ambulance. There's opportunity for more Danny and we think that would be an excellent addition to Season 2.

Beast Boy While this one is a long shot as the character is currently appearing on Titans, we'd love to see Beast Boy on Doom Patrol. In comics, Rita/Elasti-Girl and Steve Dayton/Mento actually adopted Beast Boy as their son with Rita and Garfield have a close mother-son bond. The show's approach to Rita's story is a bit different than in comics -- while in comics Mento was Rita's husband, on the show they dated briefly in the '50s and now Mento is old and senile, but the show has gone a long way to really develop Rita's humanity so while it may not be possible to transplant the mother/son dynamic between Rita and Gar to the show, it would still be nice to see them interact in some capacity. And, hey, The CW's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" established that Titans and Doom Patrol are on separate Earths now so anything's possible...even if a longshot.

Arsenal No, we aren't talking about Roy Harper. We're talking about the Brotherhood of Evil ally Arsenal, a mercenary in power armor that looked a lot like a robot. In comics, Arsenal was hired by Nicholas Galtry, Garfield Logan/Beast Boy's legal guardian who had been embezzling the youth's fortune, to kill Gar. Arsenal is defeated by Doom Patrol and while the Beast Boy-related elements of the story may not work, the idea of seeing Robotman going toe to toe with the robot-like Arsenal seems like just the sort of wild thing you'd expect from the series.

The Candlemaker Here's one that many fans thought that Season 1 of Doom Patrol set up for nicely with the introduction of Dorothy Spinner: The Candlemaker. You see, in comics The Candlemaker has close ties to Dorothy and even ends up killing Niles. The Candlemaker is an ergregore who despite having been removed from the physical reality a long time ago, found a way to return to the physical world in the form of Dorothy Spinner. In comics, The Candlemaker contacts Dorothy while she's being bullied by a group of boys and gives her three wishes. Dorothy wishes that one of the bullies would die and he does in a truly gruesome way. It's that gruesome death that prompts Dorothy to lock The Candlemaker away in her mind. Of course, this is Doom Patrol. It's not quite that easy. Years later, Dorothy joins Doom Patrol and is during one mission kidnapped by the Men from N.O.W.H.E.R.E. where they plan to use her to summon the Telephone Avatar. The Candlemaker lures Dorothy with a second wish, which she uses to protect her friends. Finally, Dorothy ends up making a third wish to resurrect the murdered Joshua Clay. However, the third wish is what sets The Candlemaker free into the physical realm. Once free, he re-kills Joshua and then kills Niles as well. With The Candlemaker being so tied to Dorothy in comics, it wouldn't be too much of a stretch to see the villain make his debut on Doom Patrol in Season 2. It would also make sense for the Candlemaker to appear because the character plays such a significant role in Grant Morrison's Doom Patrol comics run. It's Morrison's run on the comics that the DC Universe draws the most from.

Rebis Another character that would be fascinating to see show up in Season 2 of Doom Patrol is Rebis. In comics, Rebis is an entity created when the Negative Spirit forcefully merges with Larry Trainor and the physician Dr. Eleanor Poole. The resulting Rebis is a more powerful negative energy that retains the memories and knowledge of all three components of its being, functioning as something of a composite consciousness housed within an intersex form. While in comics, the existence of Rebis came at the death of Larry's identity, given that we've seen the Negative Spirit and Larry attempting to figure out how to coexist in the series, approaching some version of Rebis is something that could be very interesting to see on screen. The introduction of Rebis could also lead to the introduction of another great Doom Patrol character from comics, Coagula/Kate Godwin, a transwoman who gains her powers from Rebis.