Dora The Explorer: The Internet Is Freaking Out About How Tall the Nicktoon Actually Is

Dora The Explorer fans are freaking out about the character’s real height today on the Internet. Someone figured out that the Nicktoon star would basically tower over everyone when Googling the show earlier this week. Now, social media is flooded with funny posts comparing the adventurer to other fictional characters. For those wondering, Dora is canonically 5 foot and 2 inches tall. That puts her in a weird light as she’s supposed to be a toddler in the show and in other media. But, it wouldn’t be the first time the Internet collectively lost their composure about a fictional character being weirdly tall. (Ask anyone in the Sonic the Hedgehog fandom about this and enjoy the show.) Needless to say, 2020 has been full of strange days on the web. And with just one more day to go, Twitter. decided to give us one last show for the road as 2021 looms in the mid-distance.

For those who can’t get enough of Dora, Nickelodeon did try to give it the live-action treatment not too long ago. Dora and the Lost City of Gold also took over the Internet right near it’s announcement, last year.

like if you're taller than dora comment if you aren't pic.twitter.com/IykBWoWFsF — səizurə (LIKE PINNED) ❁ (@seizure_salad__) December 30, 2020

Check out the official description for the film below:

"Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora (Isabela Moner) for her most dangerous adventure ever – High School. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg), a mysterious jungle inhabitant (Eugenio Derbez), and a rag tag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents (Eva Longoria, Michael Peña) and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost city of gold."

Are you taller than Dora? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the reactions below: