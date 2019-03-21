‘Dora the Explorer’ Live-Action Poster Shows First Look at Boots and Backpack

Paramount Pictures is heading to the Lost City of Gold with its new Dora the Explorer movie, and now it’s released two new posters from the film that reveal a host of beloved favorites from the animated series. Dora and the Lost City of Gold will feature Isabel Moner as Dora, but it will also feature the lovable cast of characters that accompany her on adventures, and the new posters give us our first look at the live-action takes on Boots, Backpack, and Map.

The first poster features Dora looking out at what appears to be the lost city as Boots is perched on her shoulder. Backpack is also in full view, though we don’t actually see eyes on it like in the show. It remains to be seen how they will animate Backpack in the live-action adaptation, as in the show it’s got eyes and a mouth.

The second poster is the UK poster and gives us a much clearer look at both Boots and Backpack, as well as Map. Boots can be seen up towards the top hanging onto a branch, looking adorable, while Backpack is strapped to Dora’s back and is the purple hue we know from the show. In this poster, Dora is actually holding Map, but again, we aren’t sure how (or if) they will animate it like the cartoon.

The second poster also includes a look at some other members of the cast, and you can check out both posters above and below to get a better look for yourself.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold is directed by James Bobin and stars Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Michael Peña, Eva Longoria, Adriana Barraza, Temuera Morrison, Jeffrey Wahlberg, Nicholas Coombe, Madeleine Madden, and Danny Trejo.

You can find the official description for the film below:

“Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora (Isabela Moner) for her most dangerous adventure ever – High School. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg), a mysterious jungle inhabitant (Eugenio Derbez), and a rag tag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents (Eva Longoria, Michael Peña) and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost city of gold.”

Dora and the Lost City of Gold hits theaters on August 2nd.

