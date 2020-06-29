Ducktales And Big Hero 6 Crossover Hits YouTube

Disney XD revealed today that two of its animated adventure series -- DuckTales and Big Hero 6 -- had their first crossover today, in a newly-released "Random Rings" short on YouTube. In the short, seen here, you can see Launchpad McQuack trying to order a pizza -- and failing, as he somehow inadvertently calls Baymax, the robotic healtcare assistant from Big Hero 6. Talking to Launchpad as he strokes a cat, Baymax (almost immediately) manages to accidentally confuse the pilot, and the lack of any meaningful meeting of the minds between the two gives the short a kind of "Who's on First?" vibe.

Disney revealed the short this morning via Screen Rant. A question raised by the short: what does Launchpad think Baymax is talking about when he refers to a "human being?"

Per the series description, "In Random Rings, your favorite Disney characters surprise random people by calling them at work! Sometimes embarrassing, always entertaining, these funny phone calls will keep you hanging on every word!" Disney has complied a playlist of the shorts you can watch here.

In DuckTales, Launchpad plays a pilot who helps Scrooge McDuck, his nephews (Huey, Dewey, and Louie), and a wacky cast of Disney characters travel the world in search of adventure and treasure. The series, based on the 1990s series of the same name, has been a hit for Disney XD since it launched in 2017. Recently, they even snuck in a cameo appearance by the cast of Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers.

"It became a game of chicken: how far could we push this before we got caught & (rightfully) stopped?" producer Frank Angones recalled of the Rescue Rangers cameo. "I was shocked when I saw the first boards and suddenly ALL OF THE RESCUE RANGERS were suddenly in it....Thankfully, when our show execs caught on, they saw how cool it could be [and] conveniently looked the other way."

Big Hero 6 is an all-ages superhero show based on the movie of the same name which, in turn, was loosely based on a Marvel Comics characters. At the time of its 2014 release, Big Hero 6's win for Best Animated Feature was one of the most talked-about Oscars ever awarded to a comic book film. That it came so soon after 2012's The Avengers obliterated a number of records and made Marvel one of Hollywood's most important studios meant all eyes were on the film during awards season.

