Dylan O'Brien Says Teen Wolf Reunion Will Happen

✖

It's been three years since MTV's Teen Wolf ended and while the series' stars got together for a digital reunion earlier this year as part of MTV Reunions, fans are still hopeful that a proper Teen Wolf reunion could happen and as far as Dylan O'Brien is concerned, it's something that simply has to. The actor told Variety that he would jump at the chance and that the cast will come together at some point.

Appearing on Variety's "The Big Ticket" podcast O'Brien, who is promoting his new film Love and Monsters, said that he hasn't been approached for a Teen Wolf reunion, but that he's very open to doing it and seems confident it will happen.

"I would jump at the chance to do any kind of thing," O'Brien said. "We'll come back together for something at some point."

He also had some ideas about where he thinks his character, Stiles, would be now.

"I don't know. You know, I think I love the idea... I think I've said this before, so it's so boring, but I would love the idea that he's like Sheriff," O'Brien said. "That he's taken over as Sherriff but drives his Jeep instead of a squad car. I just love that. That feels right.

Teen Wolf debuted on MTV on June 5, 2011 and ran for six seasons, ending on September 24, 2017. The series was loosely based on the 1985 film of the same name. The series quickly became an overnight sensation that led to six successful seasons. The supernatural drama follows Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), a high school student who is bitten by a werewolf and must cope with its effects on him, his friends and his family.

In May, the cast and series creator Jeff Davis came together for MTV Reunions, a digital format series that brings back the casts of famous and popular TV shows for the purpose of raising money for charitable causes. The Teen Wolf episode of MTV Reunions aired on June 5th -- yes, the show's ninth anniversary -- and featured series creator Jeff Davis and cast members Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, Ian Bohen, Charlie Carver, Max Carver, Arden Cho, Cody Christian, Shelly Henning, Dylan O’Brien, Melissa Ponzio, Tyler Posey, Holland Roden and Dylan Sprayberry for the virtual reunion with the special event benefitting the First Responders First charity.

What do you think? Would you like to see a Teen Wolf reunion? Do you think there will be a Teen Wolf reunion at some point? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!