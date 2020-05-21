Teen Wolf Cast And Creator To Reunite For New MTV Reunions Series

✖

MTV is getting the cast of Teen Wolf back together for a special reunion series, in honor of the show's 9th anniversary. This Teen Wolf reunion will serve as the kick-off for MTV Reunions, a new digital format series that will bring back casts of famous TV shows, for the purpose of raising money for charitable causes. It's a trend that's become increasingly popular during the coronavirus pandmeic lockdowns, and MTV is stepping out to make it an official thing. The Teen Wolf reunion event will see series creator Jeff Davis return, along with pretty much all of the headlining cast memebers.

The MTV Reunions: Teen Wolf event will be held on Friday, June 5th at 12pm ET/PT. You can watch it on MTV YouTube, as well as MTV and Teen Wolf's social media accounts. You can get the full breakdown about all the returning cast members and event details, in the press release below:

"MTV today announced its new digital format, “MTV Reunions,” will launch with the cast and creator of the iconic series “Teen Wolf” on Friday, June 5th at 12PM ET/PT for its 9th anniversary. Hosted by MTV News’ Josh Horowitz, the virtual reunion will air on the MTV YouTube channel with amplification across MTV News, MTV brand, MTV Vault and “Teen Wolf” social accounts. The special event will benefit the First Responders First charity.

MTV is bringing back series creator Jeff Davis and cast members Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, Ian Bohen, Charlie Carver, Max Carver, Arden Cho, Cody Christian, Shelly Henning, Dylan O’Brien, Melissa Ponzio, Tyler Posey, Holland Roden and Dylan Sprayberry for the virtual reunion. From the safety of their homes, fans will have a front-row seat to their favorite “Teen Wolf” characters as they reflect back on the series’ most memorable moments and filming experiences, and share how they’re coping during these uncertain times.

The “Teen Wolf” virtual reunion marks the first to launch from the brand’s new digital format, “MTV Reunions,” which will reunite cast members from television’s most memorable shows, all with the purpose of raising money for charitable causes.

MTV’s “Teen Wolf,” which was produced by MGM Television, first premiered nine years ago on June 5th, 2011 and quickly became an overnight sensation that led to six successful seasons. The supernatural drama follows Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), a high school student who is bitten by a werewolf and must cope with its effects on him, his friends and his family.

The virtual reunion coincides with MTV’s launch of #AloneTogether, a global talent and social media-driven campaign that educates young people on the importance of social distancing in order to flatten the curve of the coronavirus.

All rights were donated by MGM Television in an effort to ensure that 100% of proceeds could go to help first responders.

For Teen Wolf reunion updates follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Join the conversation using #TeenWolfReunion."

MTV Reunions launches with its Teen Wolf reunion event on June 5th.

