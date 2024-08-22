Emily in Paris Stars Want a Surprising TV Crossover

Emily in Paris returned to our television screens this past weekend, delivering the first few episodes of the Netflix series’ fourth season. The show has developed a penchant for a colorful aesthetic and wacky melodrama, and it sounds like two of the series’ stars would not be opposed to combining those forces with another show. In a recent interview with IMDb, Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo suggested a crossover between their series and a fellow show created by prolific showrunner Darren Star, Sex in the City.

“I would say the obvious but also genuine answer is gonna be Sex and the City just because naturally I feel like there’s a lot of crossover there,” Collins revealed, with Bravo adding, “We’ve been talking about – earlier – about having Kim Cattrall, manifesting her presence on Emily in Paris. But it would imply that there’s a substantial role for her to take on, and also [for] her to say yes to that idea. But I’ve been floating all day and dreaming about that opportunity and I hope it happens.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is Emily in Paris About?

One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.

Producer and star Lily Collins returns as Emily Cooper, alongside returning series regulars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount. EMILY IN PARIS is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.

When Does Emily in Paris Season 4 Return?

The fourth season of Emily in Paris has been split into two halves, with the first batch of episodes having arrived on August 15th, and the remaining episodes set to premiere on September 12th. As those who have seen the beginning of Season 4 know, the new episodes definitely throw Emily and her friends into some new drama.

“Emily finds herself with a busy travel schedule,” Star told Tudum. “From the French Alps to the piazzas of Rome, viewers will vicariously experience amazing new locations through Emily’s eyes. Expect new characters, a lot more drama, romance, and a whole new language to try and master.”

Season 4 Part 1 of Emily in Paris is now available to stream on Netflix. As mentioned above, Part 2 will be released on the platform on September 12th.