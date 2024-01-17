Lily Collins Returns as Emily in Paris in Surprising New Video

Emily in Paris has become something special in the Netflix catalogue, with the first three seasons offering some soapy and fashionable fun. As fans eagerly await the return of Emily in Paris for its fourth season, its titular character, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), has appeared in an unlikely spot. Collins recently reprised her Emily in Paris role for an advertisement for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which will kick off on NBC later this summer.

The Olympics ad makes it very clear that Collins is playing Emily, down to name-dropping the show's in-universe fashion designer Pierre Cadault (Jean-Christophe Bouvet) and including a pop-up of her social media feed.

What Is Emily in Paris About?

One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.

Award-winning creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the third season of the Emmy-nominated series EMILY IN PARIS. Producer and star Lily Collins also returns as Emily Cooper, alongside returning series regulars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount. EMILY IN PARIS is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.

What Is Emily in Paris Season 4 About?

Season 4 of Emily in Paris is poised to pick up on some of Season 3's massive plot twists, including the reveal that Camille (Camille Razat) is pregnant with Gabriel's (Lucas Bravo) baby, just as he finally realizes he's in love with Emily. In addition, it has been confirmed that Season 4 of Emily in Paris will briefly take the show to Rome, Italy.

"As soon as I thought Emily was on her path and things were going great we read the finale and I was like, 'Wait what?' Luckily we know we're going to a Season 4 so we get to explore all the cliffhangers knowing now that Camille is pregnant, and they were engaged, and they were going to get married!" Collins explained in an interview with Decider. "It's a lot to take in and I think you see it on Emily's face at the end of the show where there's just so much that there ends up being like nothing, because it's such a numbing feeling of 'I can't even compute all of this, and so I don't know where it goes from here.' She's already fought to get Alfie back once. Will he want her back? I don't know. There's so much to unpack there and I'm just so excited for the writers and Darren [Star, creator and showrunner] to kind of develop it and let us know."

Are you excited for Emily in Paris Season 4? What do you think of Lily Collins' appearance in the new 2024 Olympics ad/ Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 4 of Emily in Paris will debut on Netflix at a later date.