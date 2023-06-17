Emily in Paris Season 4: Lily Collins Confirms New Setting

Season 4 of Emily in Paris is on the way — and it looks like its romance is headed to a new locale. On Saturday, as part of Netflix's TUDUM virtual festival, series star Lily Collins appeared in a video message teasing what fans can expect in Season 4. In particular, Collins teased that Emily Cooper's quest for true love and self expression will take her out of Paris in the new season, and into Rome, Italy.

"As soon as I thought Emily was on her path and things were going great we read the finale and I was like, 'Wait what?' Luckily we know we're going to a Season 4 so we get to explore all the cliffhangers knowing now that Camille is pregnant, and they were engaged, and they were going to get married!" Collins explained in an interview with Decider. "It's a lot to take in and I think you see it on Emily's face at the end of the show where there's just so much that there ends up being like nothing, because it's such a numbing feeling of 'I can't even compute all of this, and so I don't know where it goes from here.' She's already fought to get Alfie back once. Will he want her back? I don't know. There's so much to unpack there and I'm just so excited for the writers and Darren [Star, creator and showrunner] to kind of develop it and let us know."

What is Emily in Paris about?

One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.

Award-winning creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the third season of the Emmy-nominated series EMILY IN PARIS. Producer and star Lily Collins also returns as Emily Cooper, alongside returning series regulars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount. EMILY IN PARIS is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.

Are you excited for Emily in Paris Season 4? What do you think of the series traveling to Rome? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 4 of Emily in Paris will debut on Netflix at a later date.