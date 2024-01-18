Euphoria Season 3 Gets Major Update From HBO Boss

It's been almost two years since the Season 2 finale of HBO's Euphoria, but now there's a major update on the eagerly anticipated third season of the hit series. Speaking with Variety, HBO and Max content chairman/CEO Casey Bloys offered updates on several series, including Euphoria and while he wouldn't confirm if the third season would be the series' last, he did reveal that creator and executive producer Sam Levinson is currently writing the upcoming season of the popular series.

"Obviously the cast have all become stars, which you love to see — and Zendaya is obviously a big movie star," Bloys said. "So, there is a practical reality to that. But it also depends on the stories Sam wants to tell. He's in the thick of writing Season 3 right now and we'll leave it up to him and have those conversations about what he wants to do."

When Will Euphoria Return For Season 3?

Euphoria was officially renewed by HBO in February 2022 with the next season of anticipated to debut in 2025 where it is believed to feature a major time jump from the end of Season 2

"I'll do everything I can to make the third season of the show successful," costume designer Heidi Bivens said last year. "I'm really excited to read the scripts. There is talk of it being approximately five years in the future, and that they're not in high school anymore. Dorothy's not in Kansas anymore. I mean, it might be a total trip. Who can say? But knowing Sam's brain, it's gonna be exciting, and he will challenge all of us, because he won't want to repeat himself. It'll be something new for the audience to discover."

What Is Euphoria About?

Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma, and social media. The series is executive produced by Drake, along with manager Future the Prince.

The ensemble cast includes actor and singer Zendaya, Maude Apatow, the late Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney.

Bloys Also Had An Update About The Last of Us Season 2

It wasn't just Euphoria that Bloys had updates about. He also had updates about the eagerly anticipated second season of The Last of Us, directly addressing series star Pedro Pascal's shoulder injury. According to Bloys, production is working around the issue.

"I think they figured out a way," he said. "I can't tell you exactly what the production plan is, but I know that they have taken that [injury] into account. I don't even know the exact nature of the injury, but I know that production has figured out a way to work around it."

