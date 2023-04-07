Euphoria Director Sam Levinson Trends As Fans Discover Season 3 Time Skip
Euphoria director Sam Levinson is trending after news about Season 3 made its way across social media. Euphoria costume designer Heidi Bivens sat down with Vogue to talk about her work on the series. During the chat, it was revealed that Season 3 begins filming in June. If that weren't shocking enough, there will be a five-year timeskip between the last season and this one. That fact has some fans remember that telltale suitcase and some of the other dangling threads left by Levinson and company at the end of Season 2. Not a lot has been revealed about what awaits the characters in these new episodes. But, with Euphoria, anything could be on the table. Check out the best reactions right here.
HBO Max are thrilled to have the mega-hit back on the air for another wild set of Sundays. "Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of 'Euphoria' have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart," Francesca Orsi, executive vice president, HBO Programming, told fans in a statement from 2022. "We couldn't be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3."
the thing about sam levinson is that he’ll make some major storyline and then never mention it again #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/lBZulCIieJ— sydney ❤️🔥 (@shephsmulti) April 7, 2023
sam levinson you will be tried for your crimes against cinema https://t.co/zMpuJnNAe5 pic.twitter.com/l74BW9uo3a— it girl meena 🇩🇲 (@alwaysameena) April 7, 2023
based on how he treated the characters on euphoria as minors, i just know sam levinson will write the most sinister heinous plot lines in s3 now that they’re adults.— hecate (@HECVTE) April 7, 2023
sam levinson u will be dealt with cause literally 90% of ppl missed this https://t.co/pTDdz0NWYX pic.twitter.com/dOCyRHVjOf— mia εïз (@miaayacono) April 7, 2023
i’m just saying if they don’t have
- nate and cassie w/ two kids
- bird lady haunting rue from the shadows
- nate’s dad in prison
- jules and maddie in LA living their best life
- gia not screaming and crying
i will personally fight sam levinson https://t.co/U8RN04lXPY— marlen ( #1 alicent hightower hater) (@marlenvargas) April 7, 2023
Sam Levinson's like ahh finally I can make all the characters have triple the amount of sex and nudity because now they're adults out of high school https://t.co/nIlvKMfsBn— Hunter (@Wolffe104) April 7, 2023
sam levinson announcing his next project like pic.twitter.com/3ykcTa3KVH— Barbie's Allan Actualities (@TheDouggernaut) April 7, 2023
its set five years in the future bc sam levinson didn’t wanna deal with that fuckass suitcase yup i knew it https://t.co/WyCiRb7621— zoe (@gIaziered) April 7, 2023
Sam Levinson when Cassie says she not doing topless scenes no more https://t.co/qmtoRhoKPw pic.twitter.com/W9vwsKycri— KyloGator (@KyloGator) April 7, 2023