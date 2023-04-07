Euphoria Director Sam Levinson Trends As Fans Discover Season 3 Time Skip

Euphoria director Sam Levinson is trending after news about Season 3 made its way across social media. Euphoria costume designer Heidi Bivens sat down with Vogue to talk about her work on the series. During the chat, it was revealed that Season 3 begins filming in June. If that weren't shocking enough, there will be a five-year timeskip between the last season and this one. That fact has some fans remember that telltale suitcase and some of the other dangling threads left by Levinson and company at the end of Season 2. Not a lot has been revealed about what awaits the characters in these new episodes. But, with Euphoria, anything could be on the table. Check out the best reactions right here.

HBO Max are thrilled to have the mega-hit back on the air for another wild set of Sundays. "Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of 'Euphoria' have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart," Francesca Orsi, executive vice president, HBO Programming, told fans in a statement from 2022. "We couldn't be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3."

the thing about sam levinson is that he’ll make some major storyline and then never mention it again #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/lBZulCIieJ — sydney ❤️‍🔥 (@shephsmulti) April 7, 2023

