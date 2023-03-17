Zendaya's Stylist Law Roach Explains 'Retirement' Comments

Legendary designer Law Roach told fans that he's not retiring from fashion. In a sit-down with Vogue, he explained that he's merely stepping away from styling celebrities. Now, a lot of fans know Law Roach's work from his partnership with Zendaya. Once he posted about "retiring" on Instagram, a panic wriggled through fashion social media. (Especially all those Zendaya stans who had gotten used to seeing those amazing red carpet moments.) But, Law Roach told those fans at home not to worry. He's still working with the actress. However, the day to day of his operations might not look exactly the same moving forward.

"I'm not saying I'm retiring from fashion. I love fashion. I love the businesses, and I love being creative. What I'm retiring from is the celebrity styling part of it: the being in service and at service of other people," he said before mentioning the "overwhelming" love directed toward him. "I also work and live in a bubble, in which my clients are my priority, more so than my own health and happiness. And, in my mind, you know, I was doing this [making his statement of retirement] just to relieve some pressure for myself."

"I was riding in the car and I made a decision. I said: 'You know what, I've done everything I wanted to do in this career. I've received all the awards, the accolades, I've changed people's lives…And I just feel like, I've had enough,'" Law added. "So that Instagram post wasn't a PR stunt. It was really me giving myself the grace to say: It's okay. You can do something else."

"If you have never experienced being a child and going to bed hungry, you will never understand the reason why I work the way I work. I still wake up every morning with that gut-wrenching feeling that this can be over and I can go back to where I came from," he mused. "So that's the reason why, in my own mind, I felt like it was okay to put myself on the back burner for everybody else. Because I feel I have to work harder and be better than everybody."

What Sparked All The Retirement Fervor Online?

When that Instagram post went live, people were beyond alarmed at the announcement. After all, there are so many iconic moments that he, and Zendaya especially, had been a a part of. The correction online came with a sigh of relief from the larger fashion community. After all, no one wants to see true talent just languishing off in self-exile. Check out what originally got posted to IG down below.

"My Cup is empty," he typed on Instagram. "Thank you to everyone who've supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I'm so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it's not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win…I'm out."

Are you relieved that we're getting more of their partnership in the future? Let us know down below in the comments!