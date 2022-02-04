



Euphoria is coming back for Season 3 and fans are ecstatic. The HBO drama has absolutely skyrocketed in popularity over the course of Season 2. Social media was routinely appointment viewing just like the show over the last few months. Rue, Jules, Lexi, Maddy, Cassie and all their classmates have dominated discussion on places like Twitter. For a lot of people, the dramatic, messy nature of their high school lives is rife for discourse. Also helping Euphoria is the fact that the cinematography and dialogue make the show a bit of a meme fountain. (That always helps in the age of social media.) So, it really was a no-brainer for HBO to renew this wildly popular series and see the chaos unfold online. Check out their announcement tweet down below.

Previously, series star Zendaya said that her working relationship with director Sam Levinson only strengthened Euphoria. The duo has also worked together on the Netflix drama Malcolm & Marie. Now, there’s another set of episodes on the way.

“Sam is like family to me. I talk to him almost every day and night, every other day,” Zendaya offered. “Sometimes we talk about Euphoria, and sometimes we just talk about life or current events or whatever. So we got this idea that we could do a movie in quarantine safely with a very small number of people. We used some crew members from Euphoria who obviously didn’t have a job because filming had stopped. I was fascinated with this idea of shooting a film with just two characters. It was like a play. It was challenging for all of us, because it was shot in just one space. Being quarantined together was great in some ways, because it allowed us to workshop and really dig into the material while we were there.”

HBO describes the series right here for people who haven’t taken the plunge yet.

“Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media. The series is executive produced by Drake, along with manager Future the Prince. The ensemble cast includes: actor and singer Zendaya, Maude Apatow (Girls), Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney (Sharp Objects).”

