Euphoria Season 3 Starts Filming in June, Will Have Five-Year Time Jump

Euphoria Season 3 begins filming this June and there will reportedly be a five-year time jump in the story. Vogue caught up with costume designer Heidi Bivens to talk about her success on the HBO mega-hit. When the network decided to renew the Zendaya-led show last year, it was an absolute no-brainer. But, the numerous dangling plot threads led people to wonder what would happen in the next season. Well, that time-skip would allow various plots to possibly resolve themselves and leave viewers in the aftermath of different characters' decisions. (If you've been screaming about that mysterious money that hasn't come up recently, you're not alone!) So, theres' so much to look forward to this summer as shots from production continue to roll in.

"Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of 'Euphoria' have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart," said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president, HBO Programming, in a statement last year. "We couldn't be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3."

Euphoria Has Some Controversy Near The End of Last Season

Last year, D.A.R.E. decided to challenge the show when it came to depictions of drug use among minors. No one ever argued that Euphoria was some sort of household guide for what should be going on with teens. Zendaya told EW how she felt about the criticism. "Our show is in no way a moral tale to teach people how to live their life or what they should be doing," she began. "If anything, the feeling behind Euphoria, or whatever we have always been trying to do with it, is to hopefully help people feel a little bit less alone in their experience and their pain. And maybe feel like they're not the only one going through or dealing with what they're dealing with."

HBO has a synopsis for the series as new viewers get ready to take the plunge. "Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media. The series is executive produced by Drake, along with manager Future the Prince. The ensemble cast includes: actor and singer Zendaya, Maude Apatow (Girls), Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney (Sharp Objects)."

Will you be checking out Euphoria this season? Let us know down in the comments!