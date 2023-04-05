Game of Thrones' Kit Harington Joins Cast of HBO Series, But Not the One You Think

Kit Harington is returning to HBO, but it's not for the long-rumored Jon Snow series. According to Deadline, the Game of Thrones star will be joining the third season of Industry, the drama series that follows a group of recent graduates as they compete for permanent positions at Pierpoint & Co, a prestigious investment bank in London. The show debuted on HBO in 2020 and stars Marisa Abela, Myha'la Herrold, Harry Lawtey, and Ken Leung.

According to the report, Harington has been cast as in a recurring role as Henry Muck, the CEO and Founder of Lumi, "an exciting green tech energy company that's about to go public." The new season is will feature eight episodes, and production is expected to begin this month in the UK. You can read a description of the new episodes here: "In season three, as Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, the desk find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company, in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media, and government."

Is the Jon Snow Spinoff Happening?

The first official Game of Thrones fan convention took place in Los Angeles in December with many stars from both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon in attendance. During the event, HBO released a recap video about Jon Snow while Harington was attending the con, which had many fans thinking he would officially announce the spinoff series that was revealed to be in development last year. While Harington did not announce his return to the role, his comments about the series finale raised some eyebrows.

"I think if you asked him, he would've felt he got off lightly. At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he's preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He's done," said Harington (via EW). "The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.

"He's gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly, and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that, that's interesting," Harington added. "So I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there's always this feeling of like... I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are okay. He's not okay," he said.

Harington said back in 2020 that he was done playing characters like Jon Snow. In an interview with The Telegraph (via Uproxx), Harington spoke about how he feels that men have an emotional "blockage" which isn't something he wants to keep portraying in his work.

"I feel that emotionally men have a problem, a blockage, and that blockage has come from the Second World War, passed down from grandfather to father to son," Harington said. "We do not speak about how we feel because it shows weakness, because it is not masculine. Having portrayed a man who was silent, who was heroic, I feel going forward that is a role I don't want to play anymore. It is not a masculine role that the world needs to see much more of."

