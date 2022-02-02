HBO Hit Series Doubles Viewers for Season 2

HBO has been home to a number of massive television hits over the years, each of which have dominated the popular culture in their own unique ways. According to new numbers published by Variety, one the premium cable channel’s latest veteran hits has absolutely become a hit, and has nearly doubled its viewership numbers in its second season. Euphoria, which began to debut its sophomore season earlier this year, has reportedly had an increase of nearly +100% in viewership across its first three episodes, compared to the first three episodes of Season 1. The Season 2 premiere drew in 13.1 million viewers across both HBO and HBO Max to date, with the second and third episodes reportedly performing similarly.

According to Variety’s reporting, the fourth episode of Euphoria Season 2 has also fared well, with 3.2 million viewers across both HBO and HBO Max since it aired on Sunday, January 30th. Viewership on the night of the episode’s premiere was reportedly up 166% over the fourth episode of Season 1.

Created and written by Sam Levinson, Euphoria follows a group of high school students through their experiences of sex, drugs, friendships, love, identity, and trauma. The series stars Spider-Man: No Way Home star Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, and Colman Domingo. On Wednesday, Zendaya celebrated returning to work on the series on her Instagram Stories, sharing photos of her co-stars and various crew members.

“It’s a very different season, to be honest. I mean, tonally, it’s different,” Zendaya explained in a recent interview with Today. “I think it’s far more emotional than the first season. Much like the film stock that we use this season, which is also different, it’s high contrast, meaning the highs are high, the lows are low. And when it’s funny, it’s really funny. And when it’s painful, it’s really painful.”

“To me, when people have come up to me, at least, and shared their stories, whether it be of sobriety or other entry points to different characters that they feel connected to emotionally, that’s when I’m like, ‘You know, this is worth it.’” Zendaya continued. “Like, what we’re doing means something to somebody, and that’s all we could ever really hope for. That’s the point. You know, that’s the purpose.”

