Euphoria Season 3 Finally Set to Start Production in January With Main Cast Returning

HBO announced today that Euphoria, the acclaimed show that has been on ice since February 2022, is set to return to productio in January. In all likelihood, that means the controversial series will return to our screens sometime in 2025, bringing its production schedule roughly into line with a rumored time jump that will happen at the start of the third season. That delay might also help quell some controversy, as parents groups lashed out after seeing its depiction of teen drug use in the second season. Originally, the season was supposed to start filming in June of 2023, but it was delayed as a result of the dual writers’ and actors’ strikes last year.

Due to the long delay in production, cast members have been allowed to take other jobs, and HBO will have to schedule production around those schedules. That can be tricky, since actors like Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Eric Dane all have pretty busy schedules.

“I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on Euphoria in January,” Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films, told Deadline in a statement. “We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans.”

Last year, D.A.R.E. criticized the series’ depiction of teen drug use, but the cast and crew largely dismissed those attacks.

Zendaya said at the time, “Our show is in no way a moral tale to teach people how to live their life or what they should be doing. If anything, the feeling behind Euphoria, or whatever we have always been trying to do with it, is to hopefully help people feel a little bit less alone in their experience and their pain. And maybe feel like they’re not the only one going through or dealing with what they’re dealing with.”

HBO has a synopsis for the series as new viewers get ready to take the plunge. “Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media. The series is executive produced by Drake, along with manager Future the Prince. The ensemble cast includes: actor and singer Zendaya, Maude Apatow (Girls), Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney (Sharp Objects).”

No word yet on exactly when Euphoria will return to the air.