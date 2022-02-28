HBO Max Crashes Ahead of Euphoria Finale, Sends Users Into a Frenzy

UPDATE: The outage at HBO Max has been revolved. “We’ve seen the tweets from some of our users who had trouble accessing HBO Max around 9pm ET and are engaging directly to help get them back into the platform,” a spokesperson from WarnerMedia said in a statement. “This short interruption has since been resolved.”

Euphoria, the teen drama starring Zendaya, has become an absolute force for HBO. Following an acclaimed first season, and a memorable Emmy win for Zendaya, the series has been nothing short of a juggernaut since returning for its second installment earlier this year. The ratings have continued to climb, along with the hype, and now enough people are into the series that the popularity is causing issues for HBO Max.

HBO shows stream on HBO Max the moment they begin airing live on the premium network. Quite a few folks tune in to the app to watch live, but that’s become an issue for Sunday’s Season 2 finale. Just as Euphoria‘s latest episode was set to begin, the HBO Max app crashed for a lot of its subscribers trying to watch the finale.

For a lucky few, there was no issue. For most Euphoria fans, however, the HBO Max app crashing left them without a way to watch the highly anticipated season finale of the hit series. Of course, as soon as the app stopped working and people realized they couldn’t tune in to the new Euphoria, they took to Twitter to share their misfortune.

There have been A LOT of tweets about the HBO Max crash. You can check out a few of them below.

