Black Mirror Season 7 Trailer Reveals Return to Fan-Favorite Episode and More

The seventh season of Black Mirror will feature the return of a fan-favorite episode. The hit Netflix series just dropped a trailer for Season 7, revealing the titles, cast, synopses, and runtimes for all six episodes. One of these episodes is a sequel to “USS Callister,” an ode to Star Trek. The Emmy-winning Black Mirror always boasts a star-studded cast, and that’s no exception for Season 7. Black Mirror also introduces Netflix’s first-ever interactive feature with Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. It’s been more than a year since fans got any new episodes for Black Mirror, so the highly anticipated seventh season will be a must-watch.

The trailer for Black Mirror gives a glimpse at each episode in Season 7, starting with “Common People” starring Rashida Jones, Chris O’Dowd, and Tracee Ellis Ross. We quickly move to “Béte Noire” starring Rosy McEwen and Siena Kelly; “Eulogy” starring Paul Giamatti and Patsy Ferran; “Plaything’ starring Peter Capaldi, Lewis Gribben, Will Poulter, and Asim Chaudhry; “Hotel Reverie” starring Emma Corrin, Issa Rae, and Awkwafina; and “USS Callister: Into Infinity” starring Cristin Milioti and Jimmi Simpson.

The synopses and runtimes for each episode can be found below:

Common People (56 minutes), starring Rashida Jones (Amanda), Chris O’Dowd (Mike), Tracee Ellis Ross (Gaynor) and directed by Ally Pankiw, was written by Brooker, story by Brooker and Bisha K. Ali.

Synopsis: When a medical emergency leaves schoolteacher Amanda fighting for her life, her desperate husband Mike signs her up for Rivermind, a high-tech system that will keep her alive.

Bête Noire (49 minutes), starring Siena Kelly (Maria), Rosy McEwen (Verity), Michael Workéyè (Kae), Ben Bailey Smith (Gabe), Amber Grappy (Yudy), Ravi Aujla (Mr Ditta), Elena Sanz (Camille), Hanna Griffiths (Luisa) and directed by Toby Haynes was written by Brooker.

Synopsis: Confectionary whizz kid Maria is unnerved when her former schoolmate Verity joins the company she works at — because there’s something altogether odd about Verity, something only Maria seems to notice…

Hotel Reverie (1 hour 16 minutes), starring Issa Rae (Brandy), Emma Corrin (Dorothy), Awkwafina (Kimmy), Harriet Walter (Judith Keyworth) and directed by Haolu Wang was written by Brooker.

Synopsis: A high-tech, unusually immersive remake of a vintage British film sends Hollywood A-list star Brandy Friday into another dimension, where she must stick to the script if she ever wants to make it home.

Plaything (45 minutes), starring Peter Capaldi (Cameron Walker 2034), Lewis Gribben (Cameron Walker 1994), James Nelson Joyce (DCI Kano), Michele Austin (Jen Minter), Will Poulter (Colin Ritman), Asim Chaudhry (Mohan Thakur) and directed by David Slade was written by Brooker.

Synopsis: In a near-future London, an eccentric murder suspect is linked to an unusual video game from the 1990s — a game populated by cute, evolving artificial lifeforms.

Eulogy (46 minutes), starring Paul Giamatti (Phillip), Patsy Ferran (The Guide), and directed by Chris Barrett and Luke Taylor, was written by Brooker and Ella Road.

Synopsis: An isolated man is introduced to a groundbreaking system that allows its users to literally step inside old photographs — stirring powerful emotions in the process.

USS Callister: Into Infinity (1 hour 28 minutes), starring Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole), Jimmi Simpson (James Walton), Billy Magnussen (Karl Plowman), Osy Ikhile (Nate Packer), Milanka Brooks (Elena Tulaska), Paul G. Raymond (Kabir Dudani) and directed by Toby Haynes was written by Brooker, Ali, William Bridges and Bekka Bowling.

Synopsis: Robert Daly is dead, but now the crew of the USS Callister – led by Captain Nanette Cole – are stranded in an infinite virtual universe, fighting for survival against 30 million players.

“USS Callister” was the Star Trek-inspired episode from Season 4 that remains among the most beloved of the series. As for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, it is an interactive feature film from 2018 that puts the story of some video game developers into the hands of the viewer.

Black Mirror returns to Netflix on April 10th. Let us know what you think of the trailer and the upcoming episodes in the trailer below!