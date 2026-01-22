Every Episode of a Criminally Underrated Sci-Fi Series With a 100% RT Score Is Leaving Netflix

Netflix has a strong sci-fi catalog, but it’s about to take a major hit later this month when every episode of a perfectly rated sci-fi series exits the platform. The streaming giant has dropped plenty of can’t-miss titles into its streaming catalog throughout January, including sci-fi titles like District 9 and all five seasons of the sci-fi series Falling Skies, but it’s also given dozens the boot, and another series is about to join that unfortunate list.

If you haven’t yet seen The Lazarus Project, you’ll want to schedule in some time to binge-watch all 16 episodes, because the sci-fi gem that arrived on Netflix in June is about to leave the platform. Both seasons of the Paapa Essiedu-led Sky Max series are scheduled to stop streaming on Netflix on January 28th. The Lazarus Project was created by Joe Barton and follows the story of George, an ordinary man who finds himself trapped in a time loop and reliving the same six months. He is recruited by a secret organization that can reset time to prevent global catastrophes.

The Lazarus Project Is an Underrated Sci-Fi Masterpiece That Was Cancelled Too Soon

The Lazarus Project ran for just two seasons on Sky Max from 2022 until 2023 before it was cancelled in 2024. The fact that the cancellation most likely boiled down to financial issues didn’t soften the blow – not only due to Season 2’s cliffhanger ending, which will now forever remain unresolved, but also because The Lazarus Project was simply an amazing show.

It takes a lot for a show to earn a “masterpiece” status, but The Lazarus Project is well-deserving of that title, even if it is severely underrated. The series is a gripping, mind-bending time-loop story that perfectly blends its high-concept ideas with emotional depth and grounded human consequences as it deals with how repeated resets affect its characters and their relationships, and it delivers just as much action and unexpected twists. The series is a must-watch for fans of the genre who enjoy intricate plots and philosophical questions, and it’s packed with sharp writing and standout performances from its cast.

The Lazarus Project earned rave reviews from critics and general viewers alike throughout its two-season run and even scored a perfect 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes for its debut season, which made the series Sky’s most-watched series. It holds an average 75% audience score from viewers who described it as “one of the best shows I’ve seen in a long while” and described it as being “like if Christopher Nolan decided to make a series.”

Where to Stream The Lazarus Project After It Leaves Netflix?

The Lazarus Project is flying off Netflix and seemingly off of streaming altogether. The British sci-fi thriller doesn’t currently stream on any other streaming platforms in the U.S., meaning it will be a lot more difficult to watch come January 28th. The series may reappear on a different platform at some point in the future, but the only guaranteed way to watch both seasons of The Lazarus Project after its Netflix departure will be either renting or purchasing the series online.

