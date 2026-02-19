Netflix Users Have a Week Left To Stream One of the Best Comedy Shows Ever (But It’s Not All Bad News)

Netflix’s streaming catalog is undergoing a bit of a shakeup, leaving subscribers with just a week to stream dozens of episodes of one of the best comedies ever. The streaming giant has been swapping titles in and out of its library all month long, making room for movies and shows like the live-action How to Train Your Dragon and The Night Agent Season 3 as others like Parasite and Fate/Apocrypha have exited. In just a matter of days, another title will join the list of departures, but it’s not all bad news for fans.

Time is running out to stream two of the four streaming seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix. On February 26th, Seasons 3 and 4 will exit the streamer — but it’s not necessarily something fans should be concerned about. In the two years since the iconic Fox sitcom first arrived on the platform, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has shifted to a rotating release schedule. Initially only the first four seasons were available to stream, and when Seasons 5 and 6 arrived a year later, the first two seasons dropped out. Now, as Netflix prepares to lose Seasons 3 and 4, it is getting ready to start streaming Seasons 7 and 8 alongside the still-streaming 5 and 6. The final two seasons arrive on Netflix on February 26th.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Blends Humor With Heart To Create a Comfort-Show Classic

You’d be hard-pressed to find a show with such a high volume of consistently good episodes like Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The series boasts an impressively high 95% average critic score (matched by a great 88% audience rating) across all eight seasons on Rotten Tomatoes, even earning perfect scores for half of those, and only has three episodes below a 7.0 rating on IMDb. Those high rewards aren’t surprising given that the show delivers on the high-quality, character-driven, and optimistic comedy standards established by co-creator Michael Schur’s other works like Parks and Recreation and The Good Place.

The series masterfully blends laugh-out-loud humor, rapid-fire jokes, and heartfelt emotional depth to make a refreshing, boundary-pushing workplace comedy that is pure comfort TV. It’s the type of show you can put on in the background, rewatch multiple times without growing bored, or binge-watch in a matter of days. The series checks all of the boxes for comfort food TV, including a close-knit, dysfunctional-yet-loving family dynamic that drives the show’s constant low-stakes laughs and surprising emotional maturity. The awesome cast share exceptional onscreen chemistry, and the writing rewards viewers with great character evolution and storylines that tackle some pretty heavy topics.

Where to Stream Every Season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine?

With the upcoming rotation of Brooklyn Nine-Nine seasons heading to Netflix, only the final four seasons of the show will be available to stream on the platform. This means that fans looking to start a rewatch or newcomers hoping to discover the show won’t be able to stream the first half of it, at least not on Netflix. All eight seasons and 153 episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine are available on Peacock, making it an easy option to stream the complete series in one place.

