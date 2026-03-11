The Boys Star Confirms Major Update on Its Most Exciting Spinoff With a Big Franchise Tease

This spring is proving to be huge for fans of Prime Video’s The Boys. Not only is the series returning for its fifth and final season, one that is poised to be its most stunning yet with the recently released trailer giving us an exciting look at the upcoming season and potentially teasing Homelander’s death, but it’s not the only thing to get excited for. The return of The Boys also sees the return of Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy, who we already know is set to return in a prequel series, Vought Rising. While it’s still unclear exactly when we’ll see that series arrive, we did just get a major update about the series from Ackles himself — and it’s an exciting one.

On Instagram, Ackles shared a video marking the final day of filming on Vought Rising, but while he marked the occasion by sharing how many people it took to get him into costume as Soldier Boy, he let another important piece of information drop. Ackles started the video with “final day of filming, Vought Rising, Season 1,” — suggesting that we could be getting more of the prequel spinoff than we thought.

What Do We Know About Vought Rising?

Right now, we don’t know a lot about Vought Rising except that the series will be a prequel to The Boys and will be set in the 1950s, following the early exploits of Ackles’ Soldier Boy along with the “diabolical maneuvers” of another supe, Stormfront. The series is described as a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought. In addition to Ackles, the series will see Aya Cash reprise her role as Klara Risinger/Stormfront. The series will also star Mason Dye, Elizabeth Posey, Will Hochman, Jorden Myrie, Nicolo Pasetti, Ricky Staffieri, Brian J. Smith, and Kiki Layne.

While that’s not a lot to go on, Ackles has also previously teased that Vought Rising will offer a different look at Soldier Boy, as we’ll be seeing him well before the events of The Boys, meaning that we’ll get a more vulnerable version of the character who hasn’t yet had “decades to mask [his feelings] and build up a gruff exterior”. It should make for an interesting reintroduction to the character, especially since we’ve become familiar with this present day, very specific version.

It will also be interesting to see how Vought Rising might help add context, albeit retroactively, to some of what’s been teased for the upcoming final season of The Boys. The trailer for the season not only offered a look at the strained father-son relationship between Soldier Boy and Homelander but also gave us a peek at the eagerly anticipated Supernatural reunion, as both Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins are both part of the cast for Season 5. From what we get in the trailer, it seems that whatever the situation is, there is no love lost between Soldier Boy and Collins’ character, who we see being choked by Soldier Boy. Whether that is a product of the present day or if it has seeds in the past will be interesting to discover, not only once the final season of The Boys arrives, but once Vought Rising gets here as well.

