Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (May 25th)

Welcome to the last week of the month of May. While it seems like the month just got started, we’ve already arrived at the end which means that not only are the new lists of what’s headed to streaming starting to be released, but Netflix has just a few more things to add to their lineup for May. These are additions coming to the platform just in time for the Memorial Day holiday, helping subscribers cap off the month and head fully into summer.

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As is often the case late in the month, there aren’t a lot of major additions for this final week of May. What we’ve got is a mix of additional seasons of a few television series and the AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Eddie Murphy, but there’s still a little something for everyone in these final May days. Check out the weekly lineup for yourself below!

May 26th

Untold UK: Vinnie Jones

May 27th

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: Season 2

My 2 Cents

Room to Move

May 28th

The Four Seasons: Season 2

Murder Mindfully: Season 2

May 29th

Brazil ’70: The Third Star

Calabasas Confidential

Rafa

May 31st

AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Eddie Murphy

The Theory of Everything

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