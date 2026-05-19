The Boys: 5 Reasons To Still Be Optimistic That The Ending Will Be Satisfying, Despite All the Concerns

The Boys Season 5’s ending is only a couple of days away, and it will be tasked with tying up the Prime Video series’ loose ends. Given how many questions and lingering plot threads The Boys still needs to address, that’s no small job. And in an era where viewers go into series finales expecting the worst — and automatically wondering if they’ll be as divisive as Game of Thrones or Stranger Things — fans are bracing themselves for disappointment.

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To be fair, there are valid criticisms leveraged at The Boys Season 5, which raise concerns heading into the last episode. There are a lot of characters still standing, and the pacing and urgency aren’t what you’d expect from a final chapter. With those things in mind, 65 minutes hardly seems enough to do The Boys‘ ending justice. Still, viewers shouldn’t lose hope in the series sticking the landing entirely. Despite concerns, there are reasons for optimism. These truths suggest the gritty superhero series may go out on a high note anyway. SPOILERS ahead for The Boys Season 5, Episodes 1-7.

5) The Boys Season 5’s Finale Trailer Locks Back In

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The pacing of The Boys Season 5 is a bit all over the place, and we’ve explored several possible means of taking down Homelander — and gone on a confusing journey when it comes to Billy Butcher’s morality. Rotten Tomatoes TV‘s trailer for the finale locks back in, promising nothing important will be pushed to the wayside. Butcher’s supe virus and genocidal plans are front and center in the new footage. We also see The Boys taking on Homelander and remainder of the now-disbanded Seven. Even supporting characters like Ashley and Ryan are accounted for. The trailer offers hope that the most crucial arcs will be resolved. It also places the focus back on the most-anticipated conflicts of Season 5: Homelander vs. Butcher and the deadly supe virus.

4) V1 Homelander Is Terrifying

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If there’s one thing a series finale needs, it’s high stakes — and V1 Homelander provides them. We don’t see enough of Antony Starr’s supe following his power-up in The Boys Season 5, Episode 6. However, the brief glimpses we do get of his new power are appropriately terrifying. His heat vision is stronger than ever, and he’s faster and stronger than before. With recent episodes cementing Homelander as The Boys‘ strongest character (and a nearly unbeatable foe), we’re looking at a terrifying Big Bad for the finale. It’s genuinely difficult to see how the show’s heroes can defeat him, and that’s precisely how fans should feel heading into the series’ climax.

3) The Boys Season 5 Nails the Most Important Details

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There are reasonable criticisms aimed at The Boys Season 5, but the final outing gets a lot right — and it nails the most important details. The show begins giving characters send-offs in Season 5’s very first chapter. And every character death, from A-Train’s sacrifice to Frenchie’s recent demise, is as devastating and thematically fitting as it should be. These moments make it clear that The Boys‘ creators have a deep understanding of the characters they’re working with. They also prove how much they care about getting their endings right. In addition to strong farewells, The Boys Season 5 has a few powerful moments that capture the essence of this story. (M.M.’s speech about hope from last week’s chapter stands out.) The emotional depth is still there, and the entire cast is giving this season their all. That’s bound to continue into The Boys‘ final episode.

2) The Boys Is Aware of the Ending Challenges It Faces

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The Boys Season 5 warns us several times about its ending, openly acknowledging how impossible it is to please everyone. The series is known for being self-aware, and that extends to its conclusion. It’s obvious the show’s creators understand the challenges of wrapping up this story. That could be cause for concern, but it could also be a more positive sign. It’s difficult to address problems if you don’t know they’re present, but The Boys‘ meta commentary reveals how much thought has gone into this final outing. With any luck, that will result in a pleasantly surprising finale.

1) Supernatural Proves Eric Kripke Can End a Story

If Eric Kripke’s commentary doesn’t prove The Boys‘ showrunner is well acquainted with endings, Supernatural Season 5 drives that home. “Swan Song,” the top-rated episode of Supernatural on IMDb, was the last installment Kripke worked on — and it was meant to wrap the CW series overall. It’s a powerful ending to the Winchesters’ story, despite it continuing long beyond that. It nails the emotional beats, character moments, and action you’d expect from a series finale. It’s a clear sign that Kripke can stick the landing, and it offers hope he can do the same for The Boys. After all of Season 5’s Supernatural cameos and references, we should look to it for hope.

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