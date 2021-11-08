Every New Release Coming To Disney+ On November 12th Include Shang-Shi, Jungle Cruise & More

Disney has released an extensive list of new content set to hit Disney+ on Friday as part of their Disney+ Day presentation. Some of them are fairly new information, like Under the Helmet: The Legend of Boba Fett, and a similar Marvel special. Others have been ong-anticipated, like Home Sweet Home Alone and The World According to Jeff Goldblum. In international markets, the decidedly less kid-friendly Hulu series Dopesick even makes an appearance, although not in the U.S. But there are more than a dozen high profile releases coming to Disney+ that day, and that doesn’t even count things like Fancy Nancy, which is going day-and-date with its new season.

“The direct-to-consumer business is the company’s top priority,” Disney chief Bob Chapek said back in August. “Among the unique advantages in promoting our service, our powerhouse brands, and the best array of direct-to-consumer touchpoints that we have across our businesses from the media networks to the theme parks to the consumer products. The synergy enables us to raise consumer awareness and engage with the screening services.”

Earlier this morning, Disney+ released a new teaser video for the event, looking back on the successes of 2021 and presumably teeing up the 2022 content that will be discussed on Friday. Disney+ Day is expected to feature not just looks at in-development projects, but also some new announcements, as well. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

You can see a breakdown of the full list below, along with the official synopses for the projects from Disney.

Entrelazados

Allegra finds a mysterious bracelet that takes her back to 1994, where her mother and grandmother perform as part of the Eleven O’ Clock music hall company.

Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special

Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, a docu-special chronicling the creation of the recent Marvel Studios’ theatrical release

Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye, an episode that revisits all of Hawkeye’s epic moments from the MCU in preparation for the upcoming Disney+ Original Series

Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett

An all-new, documentary special that celebrates the origins and legacy of Star Wars’ legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

In The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Jeff takes us on an entertaining, insightful and playful ride. In each episode of this 12-part series, he pulls on the thread of a deceptively familiar object to unravel a world of astonishing connections, fascinating science and history. From sneakers, ice cream, coffee and cosmetics to everything in between, Jeff uncovers how even the simplest things have incredible, sometimes whimsical back stories. Through the prism of Jeff’s curious and witty mind, nothing is as it seems. These ‘modern marvels’ are so commonplace, we take them for granted…but Jeff Goldblum doesn’t.



The Simpsons in Plusaversary

The Simpsons host a Disney+ Day party and everyone is on the list… except Homer. With friends from across the service and music fit for a Disney princess, Plusaversary is Springfield’s event of the year.

Ciao Alberto

Fun-loving sea monster Alberto whole-heartedly wants to prove himself to his stoic mentor, Massimo.

Tangled Ever After

Rapunzel and Flynn Rider have their wedding, but Pascal and Maximus must recover the rings they lose in mid-ceremony.

Tick Tock Tale

Amidst an old London clock shop, a small, quirky mantle clock comes to the aide of the store’s more expensive clocks when a thief breaks in and threatens to steal them away.

The Little Match Girl

A poor girl sells matches to make money. In order to keep warm, she lights the matches she wants to sell and envisions a different life for herself in the fiery flames.

Get a Horse!

Mickey and his friends go on a peaceful wagon ride until Peg-Leg Pete tries to run them off the road.

Feast

The story of one man’s love-life is seen through the eyes of his best friend and dog, Winston. Originally from the streets before being adopted, Winston’s diet evolves in tandem with his owner’s relationship status.

The Ballad of Nessie

A land developer forces Nessie and her rubber duck to find a new home at Loch Ness.

Paperman

After meeting the girl of his dreams on a commuter train, an office worker uses a fleet of paper airplanes to get her attention after spying her again in a skyscraper window.

Frozen Fever

Elsa and Kristoff plan a special birthday celebration for Anna, but when Elsa catches a cold, her icy powers put more than just the party at risk.

Olaf Presents

Olaf steps into the spotlight and goes from snowman to showman as he takes on the roles of producer, actor, costumer and set builder for his unique “retelling” of five favorite Disney animated tales in “Olaf Presents,” a series of new animated shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Home Sweet Home Alone

A married couple tries to steal back a valuable heirloom from a troublesome kid.

Jungle Cruise

Dr. Lily Houghton enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon in his ramshackle boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal — a discovery that will change the future of medicine.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Martial-arts master Shang-Chi confronts the past he thought he left behind when he’s drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Joining Simu Liu are Tony Leung (Wenwu), Awkwafina (Katy), Meng’er Zhang (Xialing), Michelle Yeoh (Jiang Nan), Ronny Chieng (Jon Jon), Fala Chen (Jiang Li), and Florian Munteanu (Razor Fist).